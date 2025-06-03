Workshop

Empowering Educators: “Future-Ready Classrooms” Workshop Held in IIM Shillong

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
14:29 PM

IIM Shillong

Summary
The North East Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), IIM Shillong, successfully conducted the Future-Ready Classrooms teacher development workshop on 29th May 2025 at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong. This full-day workshop was designed to empower higher secondary educators with practical tools in communication, student engagement, and emerging classroom technologies—key areas in creating effective, inclusive, and future-ready learning environments.

The workshop was facilitated by Dr. Cassie De-Fillipo, an internationally renowned educator and trainer with extensive experience in teacher development across diverse educational systems. Through engaging, research-informed sessions, Dr. Cassie introduced strategies that educators could immediately apply to enhance student participation and modernize classroom delivery.

A total of 29 teachers from across Shillong participated in the workshop, representing institutions including Pine Mount School, Brookside Adventist School, St. Edmund’s School, Lady Keane College, Laikyntiew College, St. Mary’s, Mawkhar Christian School, and Mayfair Secondary School, among others.

The workshop created a dynamic platform for peer learning, reflection, and professional growth, reaffirming NE-CCIE and IIM Shillong’s commitment to strengthening education and community engagement across the Northeast region.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
14:30 PM
Workshop college events IIM Shillong
