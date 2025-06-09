NEET SS

MCC Extends NEET SS Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking Dates- Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
15:28 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can now fill in and lock their choices for NEET SS on the official website, mcc.nic.in
According to the counselling schedule, NEET SS counselling 2025 seat locking will begin at 4 pm, as per the revised MCC schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) round 2 choice filling and locking 2024 till today. Interested candidates can now fill in and lock their choices for NEET SS on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the counselling schedule, NEET SS counselling 2024 seat locking will begin at 4 pm, as per the revised MCC schedule. The NEET SS round 2 choice locking and filling portal will close at 11:55 pm today. Candidates can pay for the NEET SS counselling 2024 registration fee till 3 pm. The NEET SS round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on June 11, and colleges reporting will begin from June 12 to 19. Earlier, the deadline to register for NEET SS counselling was June 8.

NEET SS Counselling 2025: Documents Required

NEET SS seat allotment letter 2024 issued by MCC

NEET SS admit card

NEET SS Result

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC)/ NBE/State Medical Council

A birth certificate as proof of date of birth

A high school or higher secondary certificate can also be used as a DOB proof

ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or aadhar card

After candidates have been allotted seats, they have to report to the allotted college along with the required documents. Candidates who have already been allotted seats in the round 1 counselling will not be considered for further counselling rounds.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2025
15:45 PM
NEET SS MCC Counselling
