Bihar government
Admit Card Released For Bihar ITICAT 2025 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
16:48 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released the Bihar ITICAT Admit card 2025 on June 8, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website of the BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the board is set to conduct the examination on June 15, 2025, across various centres in Bihar. Online registrations for Bihar ITICAT 2025 began on March 6, 2025 and closed on May 24, 2025.
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025: Direct Link