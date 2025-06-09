Admit Card Released For Bihar ITICAT 2025 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website of the BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in As per the schedule, the board is set to conduct the examination on June 15, 2025, across various centres in Bihar

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) released the Bihar ITICAT Admit card 2025 on June 8, 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website of the BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the board is set to conduct the examination on June 15, 2025, across various centres in Bihar. Online registrations for Bihar ITICAT 2025 began on March 6, 2025 and closed on May 24, 2025.

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025 Enter your credentials to log in and submit Check the admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2025: Direct Link