SP Jain Global MGB Placement 2026: 65% Graduates Secure International Placements Across Top Firms

Summary SP Jain School of Global Management has announced the placement outcomes for its Master of Global Business (MGB) programme for the period from May 2025 to May 2026. According to the institution, nearly two-thirds of the graduating batch secured employment outside India, with 65.26% of students receiving international placements.

SP Jain School of Global Management has announced the placement outcomes for its Master of Global Business (MGB) programme for the period from May 2025 to May 2026, highlighting strong global employment opportunities and significant salary growth among graduates. According to the institution, nearly two-thirds of the graduating batch secured employment outside India, with 65.26% of students receiving international placements. In addition, 84.36% of the graduates completed international internships as part of the programme.

The placement report also revealed a substantial improvement in earning potential for graduates with prior work experience. On average, these students recorded a four-fold increase in their post-programme salaries compared to their earnings before enrolling in the course. The highest annual compensation offered during the placement cycle stood at ₹58.16 lakh, while the average annual salary package reached ₹23.42 lakh, underscoring the programme's strong industry acceptance and career outcomes.

The Master of Global Business programme consists of 12 months of academic learning followed by a four-month industry internship, allowing participants to combine classroom education with practical business experience. Designed for fresh graduates as well as early-career professionals, the programme focuses on preparing students for leadership roles in an increasingly interconnected global business environment by exposing them to international markets and cross-cultural business practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The placement season witnessed participation from a diverse group of multinational corporations, consulting firms and high-growth organisations. Recruiters included Apple, Deloitte, DP World, CEVA Logistics, Grant Thornton, Global Financial Consultants, Hilti, Becton Dickinson, Aon, Siemens Healthineers, Andersen, Protiviti, Frost & Sullivan, Puma, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharaf DG, E-max (Landmark Group), Jones Lang LaSalle, Honeywell, Dabur, Himalaya Wellness, ANDS, Henkel, Swiggy, Nothing Technology, Unimas Consulting and Urban Company, among several others.

Commenting on the placement outcomes, Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the MGB and Global MBA programmes at SP Jain Global, said the MGB programme is designed to provide a transformational learning experience that shapes students' thinking, aspirations and professional capabilities. He noted that studying and working across international locations such as Singapore, Dubai and London enables students to develop a global perspective that extends beyond traditional classroom learning.

Among the graduates securing prominent roles is Devansh Pandya, who has joined Apple India as an SAP Functional Analyst. Reflecting on his experience, Pandya said the programme transformed the way he approaches business challenges by providing exposure to multiple international cities and real-world projects. He added that the practical experiences gained during the course strengthened his analytical and problem-solving abilities, enabling him to confidently navigate the recruitment process and begin his professional journey with Apple India.

With its globally focused curriculum, international internships and strong recruiter participation, SP Jain School of Global Management's Master of Global Business programme continues to position graduates for careers across diverse industries and international markets.