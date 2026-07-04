LIC

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026 Declared for 180 Posts at lichousing.com; Merit List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
14:19 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the official LIC HFL website
Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of their result and keep checking the official website for updates regarding the interview, document verification and other recruitment-related announcements

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has declared the Junior Assistant Result 2026 for the written examination conducted to recruit 180 Junior Assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official LIC HFL careers portal.

The result has been published online, and candidates shortlisted in the written examination will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of their result and keep checking the official website for updates regarding the interview, document verification and other recruitment-related announcements.

Candidates can check their results through the official careers portal:

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LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026: Important Dates

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 180 Junior Assistant vacancies across India.

  • Application window: April 16 to April 30, 2026
  • Admit card release: May 26, 2026
  • Written examination: June 6, 2026
  • Result declaration: July 3, 2026

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will be called for the interview round. Those who clear the interview will undergo document verification, followed by a medical examination before the recruitment process is completed.

Applicants should keep their original educational certificates, identity proof and other required documents ready for verification. LIC HFL will announce the interview schedule and document verification details through its official website.

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Visit the official LIC HFL careers portal at https://www.lichousing.com/careers.
  2. Open the Careers or Recruitment section.
  3. Click on the Junior Assistant Result 2026 link.
  4. If the result is available as a PDF, search for your roll number or registration number.
  5. Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to rely only on official LIC HFL notifications for updates on the interview schedule, document verification and the remaining stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
14:20 PM
LIC Results out
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