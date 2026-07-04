NIOS Reopens 6-Month Bridge Course Registration for Primary Teachers; New Deadline Here

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has reopened the registration process for the 6-Month Certificate Course (Bridge) in Primary Teacher Education. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official NIOS Bridge Course portal at bridge.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has reopened the registration process for the 6-Month Certificate Course (Bridge) in Primary Teacher Education. The online registration window opened on July 3 and will remain available until July 19, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can complete the application process by visiting the official NIOS Bridge Course portal at bridge.nios.ac.in.

The six-month Bridge Course has been introduced to support the professional development of in-service primary teachers who possess a Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification and wish to continue teaching at the primary level. The programme has been developed in accordance with the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under the overall supervision of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The course aims to equip teachers with the pedagogical competencies required for primary education while ensuring compliance with the latest teacher education norms.

According to the official notification, all eligible in-service primary teachers who have not registered during the earlier application window have been urged to complete the registration within the prescribed timeline. The institute has made it clear that the registration facility will not be extended beyond July 19, and no applications or requests for enrolment will be entertained after the portal is closed.

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As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, the Bridge Course is mandatory for primary school teachers whose appointments were made on the basis of a BEd qualification between June 28, 2018, and August 11, 2023. These teachers are required to complete the course within the timeline specified by the respective educational authorities in order to continue their eligibility for service. The notification further states that failure to complete the programme within the stipulated period will result in their appointments being rendered invalid. However, the certificate awarded after completing the course is intended only to regularise and retain existing employment and will not be treated as a qualifying credential for future recruitment as a primary school teacher.

To register for the course, candidates should visit the official portal at bridge.nios.ac.in and click on the "Enroll Now" option available on the homepage. After carefully reading the instructions, applicants must proceed with the registration by entering the required personal and professional information. Candidates are then required to upload the prescribed documents, complete the payment of the applicable registration fee, and submit the application form. Once the process is completed successfully, applicants should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

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