BITM Kolkata Hosts International Asteroid Day 2026; Exploring Planetary Defense and Cosmic Science

Summary Sanctioned by the United Nations, International Asteroid Day marks the anniversary of the 1908 Tunguska impact—the largest recorded asteroid impact in modern history Beyond an anniversary, the day serves as a vital platform to educate the public about near-Earth objects (NEOs), the mechanics of asteroid trajectories, and current global planetary defense initiatives

The Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), a Unit of the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, invites media representatives to experience a day of focused astronomical education on International Asteroid Day, June 30, 2026.

Sanctioned by the United Nations, International Asteroid Day marks the anniversary of the 1908 Tunguska impact—the largest recorded asteroid impact in modern history. Beyond an anniversary, the day serves as a vital platform to educate the public about near-Earth objects (NEOs), the mechanics of asteroid trajectories, and current global planetary defense initiatives.

To make these complex scientific concepts accessible and engaging, BITM has curated a specialized program that integrates immersive technology with expert discourse. We invite the press to cover these initiatives and help drive public awareness regarding space science.

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Event Schedule & Key Features

11 AM: Inauguration: Digital Dome Stellar Simulator

Focus: Launch of a new immersive platform designed to visualize celestial mechanics, star systems, and near-Earth environments in high definition.

11:30 AM: Popular Talk: "Secrets of the Universe"

Focus: Dr. Sankar Kumar Nath (Medical Secretary, The Asiatic Society, Kolkata) will unpack current astrophysical research and our evolving understanding of the cosmos.

2 PM: New Science Show: "Astonishing Asteroid"

Focus: The premiere of an interactive, visually-driven demonstration breaking down the composition, origins, and kinetic impact potential of asteroids.