HTET Exam 2026: Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh Step Up Security; Candidates Can Seek Dial 112 Help

Summary Candidates in Gurugram can dial emergency number 112 if they are running late for the test or need any emergency assistance, police said Police in Faridabad and Nuh have also been deployed adequate numbers to closely monitor the conduct of the examination

Security measures have been put in place across Gurugram, Nuh and Faridabad for the smooth conduct of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 on Saturday and Sunday.

Candidates in Gurugram can dial emergency number 112 if they are running late for the test or need any emergency assistance, police said.

A total of 15,367 candidates will appear at 22 examination centres across the Gurugram district. Adequate police personnel have been deployed at all examination centres in Gurugram.

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According to Gurugram police, special traffic management measures have also been implemented around the examination centres. Traffic police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations to facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure candidates reach their examination centres on time without inconvenience.

"If any candidate is running late for the examination or faces any other difficulty in reaching the examination centre, they may seek assistance by calling Dial 112 or by contacting the nearest police personnel," said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

"A police rider has been deployed at each examination centre to conduct continuous patrolling during the examination period. Additionally, emergency response vehicle (ERV) units will be stationed at major intersections and other key locations to provide immediate assistance and respond to any emergency.

"Dial-112 ERV police teams have also been deployed at various locations across the district," the spokesperson said.

Police in Faridabad and Nuh have also been deployed adequate numbers to closely monitor the conduct of the examination.

"Six police personnel have been assigned security duties at each examination centre, while two additional officers will be deployed on the rooftops for surveillance. Furthermore, two traffic personnel have been specifically appointed at each centre to manage traffic arrangements," said a Faridabad police spokesperson.

A Nuh police spokesperson said, "In view of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 is in force. Under this, strict restrictions will apply to a 200-metre radius of all centres in the district during the examination period."

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