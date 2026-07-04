IIM Raipur, FPSB India to Launch Executive Course in Financial Planning with CFP Certification

Summary FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), USA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur to introduce a new executive programme. According to the official statement, the executive programme will have a duration of 11 months.

FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), USA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur to introduce a new executive programme in financial planning integrated with the globally recognised Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification. The collaboration aims to prepare professionals with industry-relevant skills by combining academic excellence with internationally benchmarked financial planning standards, addressing the growing demand for qualified financial planning experts in the country's evolving financial services sector.

According to the official statement, the executive programme will have a duration of 11 months and is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

The programme will be delivered through a blended learning format, allowing participants to benefit from a flexible learning experience while maintaining academic rigour. It will incorporate the globally recognised CFP certification through the Fast Track Pathway, enabling learners to pursue the prestigious professional credential alongside the executive programme. The collaboration combines IIM Raipur's management education capabilities with FPSB India's globally recognised financial planning framework to provide participants with comprehensive and industry-oriented training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the partnership, FPSB India Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Vishwanathan said the collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to enhancing professional standards in financial planning through academic excellence and internationally recognised certification. He noted that the programme has been designed to prepare participants to think strategically, uphold the highest ethical standards and deliver meaningful financial planning solutions that contribute to clients' long-term financial well-being.

IIM Raipur Director In-charge Professor Sanjeev Prashar said the partnership aligns with the institute's objective of delivering education that responds to the changing needs of the financial services industry.

The executive programme has been designed to benefit both students and working professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge of financial planning while developing advanced management competencies. By integrating management education with specialised financial planning training, the programme aims to prepare participants for leadership roles in wealth management, investment advisory, financial consulting and related sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof. Sanjeev Prashar and FPSB India CEO Ramesh Vishwanathan in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. Under the partnership, the two institutions will work together to strengthen financial planning education in India by equipping participants with the knowledge, practical skills and strategic perspective required to navigate the rapidly evolving financial services landscape.