NIPS
Leading Hotel Professionals Mentor NIPS Kolkata Students in Month-Long Industry Series
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
15:23 PM
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NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata, successfully concluded a month-long Industry Expert Series aimed at narrowing the gap between classroom learning and real-world hospitality practices. Bringing together senior professionals from some of India's leading hospitality brands, the initiative offered students first-hand exposure to industry expectations, recruitment processes, workplace culture and the practical skills required to build successful careers in hospitality. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The expert series featured distinguished professionals representing renowned hospitality organisations, including IHCL/Taj, ITC Hotels, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, Pride Plaza Hotel Kolkata, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata and Taj SATS Kolkata. Highlighting the importance of industry engagement in hospitality education, Vivek Pathak, Founder and Director of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, said the institute believes education extends beyond textbooks and examinations. He noted that regular interaction with hospitality professionals allows students to understand workplace expectations, develop practical skills and cultivate the professional attitude necessary to succeed in the global hospitality industry. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The month-long programme began with an Industry Expert Session on May 11, 2026, led by Mr Sudipta Halder, Assistant HR Director at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. Drawing upon his extensive experience with leading hospitality brands such as Taj, Hyatt, Accor, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group and Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Halder provided students with valuable insights into the realities of the hospitality profession, career progression and the qualities employers seek in aspiring professionals. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The session also focused extensively on Management Trainee opportunities available across leading hospitality organisations. Halder explained the competencies required to secure such positions, including strong communication skills, professional grooming, teamwork, adaptability, positive attitude and commitment to organisational values. He guided students on interview preparation and recruitment expectations while addressing their queries regarding career planning and workplace culture. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The month-long Industry Expert Series also featured an engaging culinary session on May 12, 2026, conducted by Chef Sunayan Pramanik, Executive Chef at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata. With more than two decades of experience across renowned hospitality brands such as Taj Bengal, Oberoi Hotels, ITC Sonar Kolkata and Seabourn Luxury Cruises, Chef Pramanik offered students a comprehensive understanding of professional kitchen operations and the competencies required to succeed in the culinary world. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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A major focus of the session was the importance of mastering culinary fundamentals before advancing to complex preparations. Chef Pramanik explained that recruiters in professional kitchens often assess candidates based on their understanding of basic techniques, knife skills, hygiene practices, operational efficiency and attention to detail rather than sophisticated recipes alone. He also discussed kitchen hierarchy, departmental coordination, food safety standards, teamwork, guest satisfaction and creativity in food presentation, while highlighting the growing career opportunities available within the hospitality sector. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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Continuing the expert series, NIPS organised another interactive session on May 14, 2026, featuring Mr Rishu Ranjan, Learning and Development Manager at Pride Plaza Hotel Kolkata. The session focused on Management Trainee recruitment, professional development and emerging opportunities within India's expanding hospitality sector. He also shared details of Pride Hotels' Management Trainee recruitment process and stipend structure, helping students understand the standards expected during campus placements. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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Ranjan further highlighted the rapid growth of the Pride Hotels group, including the upcoming launch of its large 400-room property in Bhubaneswar, which is expected to create significant employment opportunities within the hospitality sector. He encouraged students to continuously upgrade their skills, maintain professional grooming standards, strengthen interpersonal communication and develop leadership qualities to remain competitive in an evolving industry. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The expert interaction series continued on May 19, 2026, with an inspiring session led by Ms Sowmya Sengupta, Area Director – Learning & Development, East and North East, IHCL. Drawing on her extensive experience in talent development across IHCL brands including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger, she offered students valuable insights into the qualities that define successful hospitality professionals. She also explained that the true essence of hospitality lies in demonstrating care, warmth and genuine concern for guests, encouraging students to incorporate these values into their professional lives. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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A major highlight of the session was Sengupta's assurance that IHCL and Taj Hotels would actively support the professional grooming of NIPS students through future training programmes and interview preparation sessions, particularly for final-year students. She also discussed the importance of communication skills, leadership, workplace discipline, continuous learning and interview readiness while personally addressing students' career-related queries. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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Another major highlight of the month-long series was the Industry Expert Session conducted on June 3, 2026, by the Human Resources leadership team from ITC Hotels Kolkata, including Cluster Head of Human Resources Devabrata Bhattacharya, Human Resources Manager Rameez Ahmed and HR professional Manav Mirchandani. The session focused on hospitality recruitment, career progression and Management Trainee opportunities while giving students a practical understanding of employer expectations. Bhattacharya emphasised that patience, perseverance and a willingness to learn consistently are key ingredients for long-term success, while Ahmed and Mirchandani explained the career advantages offered by Management Trainee programmes and reassured students that meaningful career growth is equally achievable through operational roles supported by dedication and continuous learning. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The HR leaders transformed the interaction into a hands-on learning experience by conducting mock interviews and a live group discussion involving students. Participants received detailed feedback on communication skills, confidence, body language, clarity of thought and professional presentation from the interviewer's perspective. The practical exercises enabled students to experience real recruitment scenarios while gaining a better understanding of interview techniques, teamwork, leadership, discussion etiquette and campus hiring expectations. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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The expert series also featured an inspiring leadership session on May 21, 2026, conducted by Mr Shekhar Mukherjee, former General Manager of Taj SATS Kolkata and a hospitality veteran who devoted more than four decades to the Taj Group. Reflecting on his remarkable professional journey spanning hotels and aviation catering, Mukherjee shared valuable lessons on leadership, discipline, integrity and organisational commitment. He stressed that sustained hard work, sincerity and accountability remain the cornerstones of professional success, encouraging students to respect every role they undertake and perform their responsibilities with honesty and dedication. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
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One of the most memorable moments of the session came when Mukherjee shared his personal battle with kidney cancer and recalled the support he received from the late Ratan Tata during his treatment, illustrating the culture of compassion and care within the Tata Group. He also encouraged students to approach every interview, presentation and professional responsibility with thorough preparation, noting that he had personally prepared extensively before addressing the NIPS students. NIPS Institute of Hotel Management
Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
15:24 PM
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