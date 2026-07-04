AIBE XXI

AIBE XXI Result and Final Key 2026 Release - Check Latest Update, Qualifying Marks

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2026
11:52 AM

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Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the final answer key and result for the All India Bar Examination 21 (AIBE XXI) shortly.
Candidates who appeared for the national-level certification examination will be able to access and download the final answer key through the official AIBE portal (allindiabarexamination.com).

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the final answer key and result for the All India Bar Examination 21 (AIBE XXI) shortly. Candidates who appeared for the national-level certification examination will be able to access and download the final answer key through the official AIBE portal (allindiabarexamination.com) once it is made available.

Following the conduct of the examination on June 7, BCI published the provisional answer key on June 10 and invited objections from candidates regarding any discrepancies or errors. The objection window remained open until June 17, allowing candidates to submit challenges supported by relevant evidence. The authorities are currently reviewing the objections received and finalising the answer key after considering valid representations.

However, examinees must keep in mind that the final answer key will be uploaded only if the panel of experts checking the submitted objections finds any discrepancy in the already published provisional/initial answer key. Additionally, BCI has informed that if the submitted objections are found valid, then the processing fee will be refunded.

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Once the final answer key is released, candidates should note that it will be treated as the definitive version of the answers used for result preparation. The Bar Council of India has clarified that no further objections, challenges or representations will be accepted after the publication of the final answer key. The results of AIBE 21 will subsequently be prepared and declared based on this finalised answer key.

The qualifying criteria for AIBE 21 vary according to category. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks to qualify for the examination. Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks to be declared successful.

For the latest updates on the final answer key and result, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2026
11:52 AM
AIBE XXI Bar Council of India (BCI) All India Bar Examination Result AIBE
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