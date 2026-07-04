SSB Head Constable Admit Card 2026 Released at recruitment.ssb.gov.in; Download Hall Ticket

Summary The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the SSB HC Ministerial 2020 Admit Card 2026 on July 3, 2026, for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) posts under the Ministry of Home Affairs Applicants are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the examination authority before the CBT

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the SSB HC Ministerial 2020 Admit Card 2026 on July 3, 2026, for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) posts under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled for July 7, 2026, can now download their e-admit cards from the official recruitment portal.

The hall ticket contains important details such as the examination centre, reporting time, shift timing, and exam-day instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

Applicants are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the examination authority before the CBT.

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The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 115 Head Constable (Ministerial) vacancies.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of:

Total questions: 100 objective-type questions

Total marks: 100

Duration: 2 hours

The paper will cover the following subjects:

General Knowledge

Mathematics

Reasoning

General English/General Hindi

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General, EWS, OBC and Ex-Servicemen: 50%

SC and ST: 45%

The selection process includes:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Skill/Typing Test

Document Verification

Detailed Medical Examination

The final merit list will be prepared based on CBT marks, subject to candidates qualifying all subsequent stages.

SSB HC Ministerial Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall ticket:

Visit the official recruitment portal: recruitment.ssb.gov.in. Click on the Head Constable (Ministerial) 2020 e-Admit Card link. Enter your Registration ID and Password. Submit the login details. Download and verify the admit card. Print a copy and carry it along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination.