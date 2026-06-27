A new chapter of success in engineering education: This institution climbs higher in the national rankings

The recognition for excellence in academics, modern infrastructure, and continuous development has brought forth a proud moment with Techno International New Town (TINT) securing the 132nd position in the India Today-MDRA Ranking 2026. This is yet another milestone in the institute's ongoing quest for excellence.

Over the past few years, TINT has maintained a consistent upward trend in its national rankings. After securing the 144th and 141st positions in the previous two rankings, the college has now climbed to the 132nd position. In addition to this achievement, the college has also been ranked 3rd among private engineering colleges in Kolkata.

This shows the dedication and commitment of the faculty and the students towards ensuring excellence in academics. The college continues to make progress with a focus on delivering technology-driven education while maintaining excellent academic standards.

The Best Colleges of India rankings by India Today-MDRA follow a stringent procedure with clearly defined parameters for preparing the survey and ranking list.

There are mainly five major criteria used by India Today-MDRA for the ranking of engineering colleges, as follows:

Intake Quality & Governance (IQG): This includes the quality of student intake, measured in terms of ranks in entrance tests, admission cut-offs, and the quality of governance and administration of the institution.

Academic Excellence (ACE): This parameter checks the qualifications and experience of the teaching faculty, the faculty-student ratio, research, and the number of research papers and patents published.

Infrastructure & Living Experience (ILE): This includes the quality of labs, libraries, classroom facilities, infrastructure, hostels, and the overall living experience of the students.

Personality & Leadership Development (PLD): This includes opportunities for the personality development and leadership qualities of students, as well as participation in cultural and sports activities.

Career Progression & Placement (CPP): This includes the quality of recruiters visiting the campus, placement percentages, average and maximum salaries, etc.

A combined score achieved across all these parameters is calculated to determine the overall rank of the institution.

All the courses offered by the college are approved by AICTE and the college is affiliated to MAKAUT. In addition to this, the institution has also been accredited by NAAC.

In order to keep up with the changing demands of the industry, the college provides a large number of industry-relevant B.Tech programmes. Some of these programmes include Computer Science & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Information Technology, Data Science, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and many more.

Those who have just completed their Higher Secondary education and want to opt for engineering can visit the campus at New Town for admission details and free counselling. They may also call 9674112076 or 9674112079.

To learn more about campus life, state-of-the-art laboratories, placements, and much more, follow TINT on Facebook and Instagram.

For more details, please visit tint.edu.in.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Techno International New Town by ABP digital Brand Hub.