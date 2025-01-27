South Point High School hosts Rendezvous – The Annual Adda of Ex-South Point Students

Summary This grand event celebrated the enduring bonds of friendship and nostalgia while marking the 25th-anniversary milestone of the 2000 batch The festivities kicked off with a mesmerizing performance by the exceptionally talented singer Arka Mukherjee, who captured the audience’s hearts with his soulful renditions

On a memorable winter evening, the Eastern Metropolitan Club became a vibrant hub of joy, laughter, and camaraderie as ASPEXS (Ex-Students Association of South Point) hosted “Rendezvous – The Annual Adda of Ex-South Point Students”. This grand event celebrated the enduring bonds of friendship and nostalgia while marking the 25th-anniversary milestone of the 2000 batch. With a remarkable footfall of over 800 attendees, the evening was a perfect blend of nostalgia, entertainment, and elegance.

A Night to Cherish

The event began with an enthusiastic welcome as ex-students reunited, greeting old friends and former teachers with warm smiles and heartfelt hugs. The air was filled with excitement as attendees reminisced about their school days, bringing back memories of the corridors of South Point.

The venue was beautifully adorned, exuding a mix of grandeur and nostalgia that perfectly suited the evening’s theme. The festivities kicked off with a mesmerizing performance by the exceptionally talented singer Arka Mukherjee, who captured the audience’s hearts with his soulful renditions. From timeless classics to foot-tapping numbers, his performance was a delightful start to the night, leaving everyone swaying to the rhythm.

Later in the evening, DJ Harish took over, setting the dance floor ablaze with peppy and energetic tracks. The crowd danced with abandon, rediscovering the youthful joy of their school days and creating new memories in the process.

Fashion Walk by Ex-Students

One of the evening’s most exciting highlights was the fashion walk, featuring ex-students of South Point. With poise, confidence, and style, the participants walked the ramp to thunderous applause from the audience. This segment reflected the versatility and charisma of South Point alumni, showcasing not just their professional achievements but also their elegance and charm.

Sumptuous Buffet and Exclusive Bar

The celebration was elevated by a sumptuous buffet that delighted the taste buds of every guest. The spread offered an extensive array of Indian and international delicacies, earning praise from all quarters.

An exclusive bar, featuring a wide selection of leading liquor brands, added to the indulgence of the evening. Attendees toasted to old memories and new beginnings, creating an atmosphere of warmth, joy, and camaraderie.

Spot Prizes and Gift Hampers

Adding to the excitement were a variety of spot prizes and gift hampers, which kept the energy alive throughout the night. Generously sponsored by Skipper, these prizes brought an element of fun and surprise, ensuring that every moment of the event was engaging and memorable.

25-Year Celebration of the 2000 Batch

The event held special significance for the 2000 batch, which celebrated its 25-year reunion. A heartfelt segment was dedicated to this milestone, with ex-students sharing emotional anecdotes and stories about their journeys since leaving school. Nostalgia filled the air as they recalled mischievous classroom antics, unforgettable teachers, and the friendships that had stood the test of time.

This celebration was a poignant reminder of the profound impact South Point had on shaping the lives of its students, instilling in them the values and friendships that continue to thrive even after decades.

A Grand Success

“Rendezvous – The Annual Adda of Ex-South Point Students” was a resounding success, seamlessly blending nostalgia with modern-day entertainment. ASPEXS, in association with The Telegraph, curated every detail of the evening to ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Skipper, the associate sponsor, added to the grandeur of the event, making it a night to remember.

The evening culminated with warm farewells as attendees reluctantly parted ways, their hearts full of cherished memories and promises to reunite again soon. The event not only celebrated the legacy of South Point but also reinforced the strong bonds among its alumni, proving once again that being a Pointer is a matter of immense pride.

Voices from the Event

• “This event is like a time machine. Meeting old friends and reliving those school memories has been such a joyous and emotional experience,” shared an alumnus with a nostalgic smile.

• “The performances, the fashion walk, the food—everything was outstanding. It’s amazing to see how we’ve all grown yet stayed so connected,” remarked another attendee.

“Rendezvous – The Annual Adda of Ex-South Point Students” was more than just an event—it was a celebration of a legacy that binds generations of South Pointers together. As the attendees departed, it was evident that the memories of this magical evening would linger long in their hearts, a testament to the unbreakable bonds forged at South Point School.