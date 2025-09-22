South City International School

SCIS Students Shine at Agomoni Celebration 2025 with Dance, Music and More

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Sep 2025
10:41 AM

SCIS Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The spirit of festivity and youthful talent lit up South City Mall as South City International School (SCIS) hosted its much-awaited Agomoni Celebration.
The vibrant event witnessed the participation of 80 students from Classes 1 and 2, who captivated the audience with their extraordinary performances.

The spirit of festivity and youthful talent lit up South City Mall as South City International School (SCIS) hosted its much-awaited Agomoni Celebration on September 17, 2025. The vibrant event witnessed the participation of 80 students from Classes 1 and 2, who captivated the audience with their extraordinary performances.

The programme began with student anchors introducing the school’s vision of holistic development, setting the stage for an evening that beautifully blended art, culture, and confidence. Over 25–30 minutes, the young performers showcased their skills in dance, singing, acting, dhak rhythms, and oratory, leaving the audience mesmerized.

SCIS Kolkata

What made the celebration remarkable was its student-led format. Every aspect, from hosting to performing, was managed by the children under the guidance of their teachers — a reflection of SCIS’s emphasis on nurturing well-rounded individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event drew wide appreciation from parents, who praised the initiative for encouraging creativity and confidence among students. Adding to the excitement, the celebration received significant media coverage, spotlighting the budding talents and further validating the school’s commitment to all-round growth.

SCIS Kolkata

The smooth execution of the event owed much to the dedicated support of the school authorities, with special acknowledgment extended to the leadership for their encouragement and cooperation.

The Agomoni Celebration not only ushered in the festive season with joy but also stood as a testament to SCIS’s mission of shaping future-ready learners by fostering both academic excellence and extracurricular brilliance.

Last updated on 22 Sep 2025
10:43 AM
South City International School
Similar stories
Shri Shikshayatan School

Young Voices Shine at Words on Wings 2025 Hosted by Shri Shikshayatan School

college events

Reveal’25: A Showcase of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at The Bhawanipur Educatio. . .

School Events

The Benjy Race: A 200-Year Tradition Comes Alive in Shrewsbury International School . . .

St Xavier's College

KHWAAB 2025 at St Xavier’s College Kolkata to Inspire Future Theatre Stars

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE

CBSE Curriculum to Be Introduced in Himachal Govt Schools from Next Academic Session . . .

SSLC exams

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Provisional Timetable 2026 Released; Objections Invited Till . . .

scholarship

Punjab Announces Overseas Scholarship for SC Students’ Education in 500 Top-Ranked . . .

school curriculum

Class 11 and 12 Curriculum Revamp: Govt to Introduce Skill-Based Learning

NEET PG 2025

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: 148 Candidates Debarred for Seat Withdrawal, DGME Issues. . .

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - New Schedule Announced

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality