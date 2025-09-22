SCIS Students Shine at Agomoni Celebration 2025 with Dance, Music and More

Summary The spirit of festivity and youthful talent lit up South City Mall as South City International School (SCIS) hosted its much-awaited Agomoni Celebration. The vibrant event witnessed the participation of 80 students from Classes 1 and 2, who captivated the audience with their extraordinary performances.

The spirit of festivity and youthful talent lit up South City Mall as South City International School (SCIS) hosted its much-awaited Agomoni Celebration on September 17, 2025. The vibrant event witnessed the participation of 80 students from Classes 1 and 2, who captivated the audience with their extraordinary performances.

The programme began with student anchors introducing the school’s vision of holistic development, setting the stage for an evening that beautifully blended art, culture, and confidence. Over 25–30 minutes, the young performers showcased their skills in dance, singing, acting, dhak rhythms, and oratory, leaving the audience mesmerized.

SCIS Kolkata

What made the celebration remarkable was its student-led format. Every aspect, from hosting to performing, was managed by the children under the guidance of their teachers — a reflection of SCIS’s emphasis on nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The event drew wide appreciation from parents, who praised the initiative for encouraging creativity and confidence among students. Adding to the excitement, the celebration received significant media coverage, spotlighting the budding talents and further validating the school’s commitment to all-round growth.

SCIS Kolkata

The smooth execution of the event owed much to the dedicated support of the school authorities, with special acknowledgment extended to the leadership for their encouragement and cooperation.

The Agomoni Celebration not only ushered in the festive season with joy but also stood as a testament to SCIS’s mission of shaping future-ready learners by fostering both academic excellence and extracurricular brilliance.