AMRU Revises HP NEET AYUSH 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 3 Schedule for BAMS, BHMS Admissions

The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, has issued a revised schedule for the NEET AYUSH 2025 stray vacancy round 3 counselling for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and BSRMS courses. As per the updated timeline, the registration deadline has been extended until 1 pm on December 8.

According to the revised schedule, the choice filling and locking process for HP NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round 3 will now conclude on December 7, while the seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on December 8. Candidates can complete these steps through the official AMRU counselling portal at amruhp.ac.in.

Students seeking admission to AYUSH programmes under the stray vacancy round must fill and lock their course preferences in order of priority through their login accounts. Those who are allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges on December 9 and 10 with all necessary original documents.

HP NEET AYUSH 2025 Counselling: Revised Round 3 Schedule

Fresh online counselling form submission: November 28 to December 8

Choice filling and locking: November 28 to December 7

Seat allotment result: December 8

Reporting to allotted colleges: December 9 to 10

HP NEET AYUSH 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents in original along with photocopies:

Valid photo ID

NEET admit card and scorecard

SSLC and HSC marksheets

Himachal Pradesh residence certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (if required)

The university has advised candidates to adhere strictly to the revised schedule and ensure timely completion of the reporting process to secure their admissions.