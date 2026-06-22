Sister Nivedita University Celebrates World Environment Day with “Bridging Classrooms & Forests”

Summary The programme brought together distinguished diplomats, environmental journalists, photographers, academicians, and students to explore the critical role of photography, media, and education in promoting environmental awareness and wildlife conservation As part of the initiative, an online photography competition was organized for school and college students, attracting enthusiastic participation from young photographers

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Aperture Alchemist, the Photography Club of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in association with the Institution's Innovation Council (SNU-IIC), and in collaboration with Sony India, the School for Lifelong Learning, and the Centre for Climate, Sustainability and Transdisciplinary Research (CCSTR), successfully organized a one-day flagship programme titled “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Environment and Wildlife Conservation through Photography.”

The programme brought together distinguished diplomats, environmental journalists, photographers, academicians, and students to explore the critical role of photography, media, and education in promoting environmental awareness and wildlife conservation.

Welcoming the gathering, Shri Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Managing Director, Techno India Group, highlighted the importance of sustainability-driven education and emphasized the responsibility of academic institutions in nurturing environmentally conscious future leaders. He expressed his delight at hosting His Excellency Benedikt Hoskuldsson, Ambassador of Iceland to India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, as the Guest of Honour for the programme.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Pro Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, spoke about the significance of “Bridging Classrooms & Forests – Exploring Environment and Wildlife Conservation through Photography” in the context of the Joint Statement of the Third India–Nordic Summit held in Oslo on 19 May 2026. He noted that the summit underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing climate change and advancing sustainability. He further remarked that the presence of His Excellency Benedikt Hoskuldsson reflected the strengthening partnership between India and Iceland in promoting environmental stewardship, innovation, and a sustainable future.

In his keynote address, His Excellency Ambassador Hoskuldsson thanked Sister Nivedita University for the invitation and spoke about the growing relationship between India and Iceland, as well as the broader cooperation between India and the Nordic nations. Sharing insights into Iceland's deep-rooted respect for nature, he reflected on the country's environmental consciousness and recalled the symbolic funeral held in 2019 to mourn the loss of a glacier due to climate change. He further emphasized the importance of sustainable technologies, international collaboration, and stronger partnerships to address global environmental challenges.

The programme then moved into a series of engaging knowledge sessions. The first workshop, “Media Coverage of Environment and Climate Change,” was conducted by renowned environmental journalists Dr. Jayanta Basu, Environment and Climate Journalist and United Nations-accredited Expert, and Mr. Krishnendu Banerjee, Environment Journalist and columnist with The Times of India.

The speakers discussed the challenges of reporting environmental issues in mainstream media, the need to make climate stories more relatable and engaging, and the evolving landscape of environmental journalism. Using air pollution as a case study, they highlighted how environmental stories can be connected to public health, the economy, politics, and everyday life to attract wider public attention.

Dr. Basu further delivered a special presentation on bringing climate issues to the headlines. Drawing examples from the climate vulnerabilities of the Sundarbans and the concerns of young climate activists, he explained how journalists frame environmental narratives to create lasting impact and encourage public discourse.

Adding a unique dimension to the event, Professor (Dr.) Raj Sekhar Aich, Transdisciplinary Human-Shark Researcher and Professor of Psychology at Sister Nivedita University, screened his documentary “Iridescent Skin.” Filmed at Bluff, the southernmost point of New Zealand's South Island, the documentary showcased his remarkable experiences studying sharks in their natural habitat and highlighted the need to understand and conserve marine ecosystems.

The event also featured two insightful sessions by Sony India. Mr. Saroj Kumar Dora, Alpha Specialist at Sony India, introduced participants to the latest advancements in imaging technology and optics, demonstrating how modern equipment empowers photographers to capture high-quality images with precision and creativity.

The second session, led by acclaimed wildlife photographer, photography mentor, and Sony Influencer Mr. Jayanta Guha, focused on the role of photography in wildlife conservation. Sharing his journey from the IT industry to becoming a leading wildlife photographer, he emphasized how photography serves as a powerful tool for documentation, awareness generation, and conservation advocacy. He also stressed the ethical responsibilities of wildlife photographers and encouraged participants to prioritize the well-being of animals while working in natural habitats. Concluding his session, he remarked that while artificial intelligence can generate wildlife imagery, it cannot replace the experience, field knowledge, and conservation value of authentic wildlife photography.

As part of the initiative, an online photography competition was organized for school and college students, attracting enthusiastic participation from young photographers. Winners were felicitated during a special prize distribution ceremony held during the programme.

School Division

Winner: Arinsha Mondal, Techno India Group Public School, Durgapur

1st Runner-up: Hritoja Das, South Point High School

2nd Runner-up (Joint Winners):

Sagnik Sarkar, Indira Gandhi Memorial High School Riddhit Saha, St. Stephen's School

College Division

Winner: Himadri Saha, Sister Nivedita University

1st Runner-up: Tiyasha Mondal, Techno India University

2nd Runner-up: Snehadri Chakraborty, Techno India University

The programme concluded with an acknowledgement of the photography competition participants by Ms. Sneha Paul, Mentor of Aperture Alchemist and Executive, Industry Relations, Sister Nivedita University, followed by a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Saikat Maity, Advisor, and SNU-IIC. He expressed his gratitude to the distinguished guests, speakers, collaborators, faculty members, student volunteers, and participants whose contributions made the initiative a grand success.

Through “Bridging Classrooms & Forests,” Sister Nivedita University reaffirmed its commitment to fostering sustainability, interdisciplinary learning, and meaningful engagement with pressing environmental issues while inspiring the next generation of conservationists and responsible global citizens.