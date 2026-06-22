SSC CGL 2026 Registration Ends Today for 12256 Posts - Check Exam, Application Edit Dates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 22. Interested and eligible applicants can complete the online application process through the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 22, providing aspiring candidates with their final opportunity to apply for thousands of government job vacancies across various ministries and departments. Interested and eligible applicants can complete the online application process through the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) before the deadline expires at 11 PM.

The SSC CGL 2026 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12,256 vacancies in Group B and Group C categories across 40 different posts under various Central Government Ministries, Departments, and organisations. As one of the most sought-after recruitment examinations in the country, the SSC CGL examination attracts a large number of graduates seeking employment in government services.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to complete the process without delay, as no further extension of the registration deadline has been announced. The commission has clarified that applications submitted after the closing time will not be accepted under any circumstances.

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According to the official schedule, while the application window will close on June 22, candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee until June 23, 2026. Applicants who successfully submit their forms but later identify errors in the details provided will be given an opportunity to make corrections through a dedicated correction facility. The application correction window is scheduled to remain open from June 29 to July 1, 2026. Candidates wishing to modify their submitted forms during this period will be required to pay the prescribed correction charges as specified by the commission.

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages. The SSC CGL Tier-I examination is scheduled to take place between August and September 2026. Candidates who qualify in the first stage will subsequently appear for the Tier-II examination, which is tentatively planned for December 2026. The examination serves as a gateway to several prestigious administrative, clerical, financial, and executive positions within the Central Government.

For candidates applying for the examination, completion of the One-Time Registration (OTR) process is mandatory before submitting the application form. New users on the SSC portal must first register themselves by creating an account and providing the required details. Once registered, candidates can log in using their credentials and proceed with the application process.

Applicants are required to enter their personal information, educational qualifications, category details, and other relevant particulars carefully while filling out the form. They must also upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and any additional documents required by the commission in the prescribed format. After completing the application fee payment, candidates are advised to thoroughly review all information entered in the form before final submission to avoid discrepancies later in the recruitment process.

Following successful submission, applicants should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.