SP Jain

SP Jain London Launches MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management for Global Finance Careers

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jun 2026
13:58 PM

SPJ London

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a significant step toward preparing future-ready finance professionals, SP Jain London School of Management has announced the launch of its new MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management.
The postgraduate programme is designed to equip graduates with the knowledge, practical skills, and international exposure needed to succeed in rapidly evolving sectors.

In a significant step toward preparing future-ready finance professionals, SP Jain London School of Management has announced the launch of its new MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management. The postgraduate programme is designed to equip graduates with the knowledge, practical skills, and international exposure needed to succeed in rapidly evolving sectors such as wealth management, investment advisory, financial planning, and financial technology.

The newly introduced programme, registered with the Office for Students (OfS), the independent regulator of higher education in England, reflects the growing demand for qualified professionals capable of navigating changing investor expectations, evolving regulations, and technology-driven transformations in the financial services industry. SP Jain London, a UK-based business school located in the heart of London’s financial district, aims to combine academic rigor with real-world industry engagement through this specialised offering.

A key highlight of the programme is its curriculum, which holds CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) accreditation through the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India. This accreditation recognises the programme’s alignment with globally accepted standards in financial planning education, ethics, and professional practice. The CFP® designation is widely regarded as one of the most respected credentials in personal and institutional financial planning and is recognised across more than 27 territories worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The curriculum covers a broad range of subjects including applied finance, portfolio management, wealth management, and financial technologies. Students will participate in applied projects and case-based learning exercises derived from real market scenarios, allowing them to develop both theoretical understanding and practical problem-solving capabilities. Structured industry engagement opportunities further enhance the learning experience by connecting students with professionals and current industry practices.

Designed specifically with Indian students in mind, the programme follows a unique two-country academic model. Students will begin their studies with four months of coursework at SP Jain Global’s Mumbai campus before transitioning to London for the remaining eight months of postgraduate study. This approach provides learners with the comfort of starting their academic journey in a familiar environment before immersing themselves in one of the world’s leading financial centres.

An optional four-month internship is available after the completion of the taught component, enabling students to gain valuable industry experience. While internship placements are self-sourced and not guaranteed, students receive support from SP Jain London’s Corporate Relations and Careers Service in identifying suitable opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Jain, Director of Business Development at SP Jain London, said, “The wealth management sector is evolving rapidly, shaped by new investor expectations, regulatory developments, and the growing influence of financial technology. This programme gives students a rigorous academic foundation alongside practical exposure to global markets and the professionals shaping them. For students who want to build a career in finance at an international level, studying in London—at the centre of the industry—is a genuinely meaningful advantage.”

The admissions process will consider applicants’ academic performance, aptitude, and overall potential. Eligible candidates with relevant undergraduate qualifications are invited to apply.

The launch further strengthens SP Jain London’s commitment to delivering globally relevant business education. Drawing on the legacy and international reputation of SP Jain School of Global Management, which operates campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Mumbai, and Sydney, SP Jain London offers students the opportunity to earn a British higher education qualification within a globally connected academic ecosystem.

Last updated on 15 Jun 2026
13:59 PM
SP Jain management programme MSc Global Education
Similar stories
Management Development Programme on HR Analytics
Sister Nivedita University

HR Analytics Programme Equips Professionals for Data-Driven Workforce Decisions

BIT Mesra

Artificial Intelligence Meets Climate Science: BIT Mesra Launches AI-HYDA 2026, Unvei. . .

Scholars gathered for ICA Regional Hub Kolkata 2026
Sister Nivedita University

ICA Regional Hub Kolkata 2026 Brings Global Scholars Together to Address Communicatio. . .

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Achieves Global Recognition with AACSB Accreditation; Joins Elite Busine. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2026

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result Release Date Out; Check Details Here

AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Declared; Check Verification Details

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026: NTA Publishes Subject-Wise Scores of Rescheduled Exams; Issues Clarific. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NEET UG 2026 Aspirants Face Admit Card Download Issues; NTA Says Glitches Being Resol. . .

School Admission

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 Out - Allocation, Class 11 Admissio. . .

Assam CEE 2026

Assam CEE Answer Key 2026 Out for All Question Sets - Objection Submission Underway

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality