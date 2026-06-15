SP Jain London Launches MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management for Global Finance Careers

Summary In a significant step toward preparing future-ready finance professionals, SP Jain London School of Management has announced the launch of its new MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management. The postgraduate programme is designed to equip graduates with the knowledge, practical skills, and international exposure needed to succeed in rapidly evolving sectors.

In a significant step toward preparing future-ready finance professionals, SP Jain London School of Management has announced the launch of its new MSc in Applied Finance & Wealth Management. The postgraduate programme is designed to equip graduates with the knowledge, practical skills, and international exposure needed to succeed in rapidly evolving sectors such as wealth management, investment advisory, financial planning, and financial technology.

The newly introduced programme, registered with the Office for Students (OfS), the independent regulator of higher education in England, reflects the growing demand for qualified professionals capable of navigating changing investor expectations, evolving regulations, and technology-driven transformations in the financial services industry. SP Jain London, a UK-based business school located in the heart of London’s financial district, aims to combine academic rigor with real-world industry engagement through this specialised offering.

A key highlight of the programme is its curriculum, which holds CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) accreditation through the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India. This accreditation recognises the programme’s alignment with globally accepted standards in financial planning education, ethics, and professional practice. The CFP® designation is widely regarded as one of the most respected credentials in personal and institutional financial planning and is recognised across more than 27 territories worldwide.

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The curriculum covers a broad range of subjects including applied finance, portfolio management, wealth management, and financial technologies. Students will participate in applied projects and case-based learning exercises derived from real market scenarios, allowing them to develop both theoretical understanding and practical problem-solving capabilities. Structured industry engagement opportunities further enhance the learning experience by connecting students with professionals and current industry practices.

Designed specifically with Indian students in mind, the programme follows a unique two-country academic model. Students will begin their studies with four months of coursework at SP Jain Global’s Mumbai campus before transitioning to London for the remaining eight months of postgraduate study. This approach provides learners with the comfort of starting their academic journey in a familiar environment before immersing themselves in one of the world’s leading financial centres.

An optional four-month internship is available after the completion of the taught component, enabling students to gain valuable industry experience. While internship placements are self-sourced and not guaranteed, students receive support from SP Jain London’s Corporate Relations and Careers Service in identifying suitable opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Jain, Director of Business Development at SP Jain London, said, “The wealth management sector is evolving rapidly, shaped by new investor expectations, regulatory developments, and the growing influence of financial technology. This programme gives students a rigorous academic foundation alongside practical exposure to global markets and the professionals shaping them. For students who want to build a career in finance at an international level, studying in London—at the centre of the industry—is a genuinely meaningful advantage.”

The admissions process will consider applicants’ academic performance, aptitude, and overall potential. Eligible candidates with relevant undergraduate qualifications are invited to apply.

The launch further strengthens SP Jain London’s commitment to delivering globally relevant business education. Drawing on the legacy and international reputation of SP Jain School of Global Management, which operates campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Mumbai, and Sydney, SP Jain London offers students the opportunity to earn a British higher education qualification within a globally connected academic ecosystem.