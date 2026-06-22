BPSC 70th CCE Final Result 2026 Declared, Shraddha Pandey Tops! Merit List, Cutoff Marks Here

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final results of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The declaration of the final merit list brings an end to a lengthy selection cycle that witnessed several developments, including delays, public protests, and legal deliberations during the course of the examination and recruitment process.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final results of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The declaration of the final merit list brings an end to a lengthy selection cycle that witnessed several developments, including delays, public protests, and legal deliberations during the course of the examination and recruitment process. With the release of the final result, Candidates can now check their selection status on the commission's official website (bpsc.bihar.gov.in).

The results were formally declared in Patna by BPSC Chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmar.

Toppers List

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According to the final rankings, Shraddha Pandey from Uttar Pradesh secured the first position by obtaining 593 marks. The second position was claimed by Shashank Gaurav, while Ayush Bijoy secured the third rank.

Category-Wise Cutoff Marks (Final Exam)

Unreserved, EWS, BC - 528

Unreserved (Female) - 521

EWS (Female), EBC (Female), BC (Female), BCL - 520

SC - 493

SC (Female) - 487

ST - 508

ST (Female) - 503

EBC - 523

Disabled (VI) - 478

Disabled (DD) - 384

Disabled (ОН) - 505

Disabled (MD) - 425

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter - 509

The commission stated that 2,027 candidates have been recommended for appointment against a total of 2,035 advertised vacancies. The final selection list has been made available online, enabling candidates to verify their results and rankings.

Before the publication of the final result, BPSC completed the interview stage for candidates who had successfully cleared the mains examination. A total of 5,401 candidates were called for interviews, making it one of the most competitive phases of the recruitment process. Following the assessment of candidates' performance in both the written examination and interview round, the commission prepared and released the final merit list.

The mains written examination for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination was conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2025, across 32 examination centres in Patna. A total of 20,034 candidates appeared for the examination. After evaluation, the mains results were announced on December 16, 2025

Find the detailed merit list here.