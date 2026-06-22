CUET UG Result 2026 Update: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Final Answer Keys, Drops Multiple Questions

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the national-level undergraduate entrance examination can now access the final answer key and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the national-level undergraduate entrance examination can now access the final answer key and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

According to the agency, a total of seven questions have been withdrawn from the final answer key across different examination days and shifts. The revisions have been made after a detailed review of the objections and challenges submitted by candidates following the publication of the provisional answer key.

Earlier, the NTA had published the provisional answer key on June 9 and provided candidates with an opportunity to raise objections until June 11. Subject experts examined the representations received during the challenge window before finalising the answers. Based on this review process, the agency incorporated necessary changes and dropped seven questions from the final key.

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Candidates can download the CUET UG 2026 final answer key by visiting the official website and selecting the dedicated final answer key link available on the homepage. The answer key is available in PDF format and can be saved for future reference. Students are advised to compare their recorded responses with the final answers to calculate their expected scores using the prescribed marking scheme.

To access the final answer key, candidates should visit cuet.nta.nic.in, click on the final answer key link displayed on the homepage, open the PDF document, download it, and verify their responses against the officially released answers.

With the final answer key now available, NTA is expected to declare the results shortly on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The result will determine eligibility for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities across the country.

Find the final answer key here.