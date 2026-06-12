HR Analytics Programme Equips Professionals for Data-Driven Workforce Decisions

Sister Nivedita University’s School for Lifelong Learning, in collaboration with BCC&I as its industry partner, is set to host a focused 16-hour Management Development Programme on HR Analytics that brings a fresh, data-driven perspective to human capital management. Scheduled for 19 and 20 June 2026 at the university’s lush green, state-of-the-art New Town campus in Kolkata, the programme is designed for professionals who want to move beyond intuition and embrace evidence-based decision-making.

In today’s fast-changing workplace, organisations cannot afford to treat people's decisions as guesswork. Hiring, retention, workforce planning, training effectiveness, pay equity, and performance management all generate valuable data that can reveal trends, risks, and opportunities. This programme positions HR analytics as a practical business capability, helping participants understand how to convert raw workforce data into meaningful insights that support organisational growth.

The course is built around a hands-on learning approach. Participants will explore the foundations of AI, big data, and analytics; learn how to transform HR data into usable information through visualisation; build descriptive and predictive insights; and apply hypothesis testing to real HR questions. The curriculum also includes regression-based prediction of employee performance and full-time employee requirements, making the learning directly relevant to day-to-day HR operations.

What makes the programme especially compelling is its emphasis on application and access. Learners will not only study concepts but also work through real scenarios that mirror organisational challenges, including analysing employee efficiency, testing the impact of training, examining work-life balance interventions, and identifying pay discrimination patterns. A major differentiator is its unique partnership with a Chamber of Commerce, making this the only course in the market that opens participants not just to learning, but also to the Chamber’s wider professional network.

That network advantage adds a powerful real-world dimension to the course. For participants, it creates a space where knowledge meets opportunity, opening doors to industry connections, peer learning, and future collaboration. In a field where relationships and relevance matter as much as technical skill, this kind of access can significantly extend the value of the programme beyond the classroom.

The academic leadership behind the programme adds further credibility. The faculty profile features Dr Madhumita Guha Majumder, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) at Sister Nivedita University, whose extensive experience in analytics, research, and training reflects the programme’s strong professional orientation. With a blend of academic depth and industry relevance, the initiative is tailored for HR professionals, team leaders, and managers seeking a sharper strategic edge.

At a course fee of Rs 15,000 per participant, with group discounts available for corporate nominations, the programme offers an accessible opportunity for organisations and individuals looking to strengthen their people strategy through analytics. Registration details, including QR-based payment options and contact information, are clearly provided in the promotional material, making enrolment straightforward.

For businesses that want smarter workforce decisions and for professionals ready to build future-ready HR capabilities, this programme offers a timely and practical learning experience. It is not just about understanding data; it is about using people data to drive better decisions, stronger teams, and more resilient organisations.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Sister Nivedita University by ABP digital Brand Hub.