Target89 Felicitates 60+ Madhyamik Achievers at Grand ‘Award of Excellence 2026’ Ceremony

Summary In a grand celebration of academic excellence, determination, and educational empowerment, Target89, hosted its prestigious “Award of Excellence 2026” ceremony. The event honoured outstanding performers in the Madhyamik Examination 2026 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

In a grand celebration of academic excellence, determination, and educational empowerment, Target89, an initiative of Barnamala Learning Pvt. Ltd (incubated by IIT Kharagpur), hosted its prestigious “Award of Excellence 2026” ceremony at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Kolkata. The event honoured outstanding performers in the Madhyamik Examination 2026 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, while also highlighting inspiring stories of resilience and inclusive learning.

The felicitation programme brought together distinguished personalities from the fields of education, science, administration, and industry. Target89

The felicitation programme brought together distinguished personalities from the fields of education, science, administration, and industry, creating a platform that celebrated not only academic success but also the values of perseverance, discipline, and social responsibility. The ceremony recognised students who excelled in the state board examination and encouraged them to continue striving for greater achievements in higher education and beyond.

The event was graced by Swami Muralidharananda Maharaj of Ramakrishna Mission Boys’ Home, Rahara, as the Chief Guest. Other eminent guests included Dr. Subrata Gupta (Retd. IAS and Spl. Advisor to CM of West Bengal), Prof. (Dr.) Sarbani Palit of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, Prof. (Dr.) Samita Basu, former Head of the Chemical Sciences Division at the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, and Mr. Diptendu Bhattacharya, CEO of the Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council. The dignitaries were welcomed by Target89 Founder and CEO Ms. Chhandasri Kundu and Co-founder Mr. Prasenjit Kundu.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 60 students from different districts of West Bengal were felicitated for their exceptional performance in Madhyamik 2026. Target89

More than 60 students from different districts of West Bengal were felicitated for their exceptional performance in Madhyamik 2026. Among the awardees, 15 students secured positions within the State Top-10 ranks, while 37 students achieved ranks between 11 and 20. Their achievements reflected both individual dedication and the effectiveness of Target89’s academic guidance, mentoring programmes, and assessment framework.

One of the most inspiring aspects of the event was the recognition of students who achieved remarkable academic success despite facing significant economic, social, and educational challenges. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and parents across the state, making it a memorable celebration of perseverance, ambition, and achievement.

Target89 also highlighted its commitment to making quality education accessible to all sections of society. As part of its outreach initiatives, the organisation has been providing free academic support, mock examinations, and mentoring to orphaned students of Ramakrishna Mission Boys’ Home, Rahara, as well as visually challenged students from Blind Boys’ Academy, Narendrapur. The impact of these efforts was evident in the impressive results achieved by these students. Every participating student secured First Division marks, while many earned Star Marks by scoring above 75 per cent, despite having recorded comparatively lower scores in earlier school examinations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Subrata Gupta emphasised the changing nature of education in an increasingly technology-driven world. He remarked, “In today’s world, information is readily available at our fingertips. True education is therefore not about memorising facts, but about learning how to apply knowledge to solve real-life problems.” He encouraged students to focus on creativity, critical thinking, innovation, and problem-solving skills, while also stressing the importance of using technology responsibly and independently.

In his address, Swami Muralidharananda Maharaj praised Target89 for its sustained contribution towards educational upliftment and acknowledged the organisation’s support to students of Ramakrishna Mission Boys’ Home, Rahara. He observed that while high-performing students often find pathways to success, the true spirit of educational service lies in extending support to those facing greater challenges. He particularly commended the initiative’s efforts to reach orphaned, underprivileged, and rural students, noting that such interventions have the power to transform lives and create lasting social impact. Referring to the Rahara Mission students who received free academic assistance, he proudly highlighted that all of them passed the Madhyamik examination with First Division marks, with many securing Star Marks.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards, certificates, and commemorative mementoes to the achievers. Target89

Throughout the programme, speakers collectively underscored the importance of discipline, dedication, consistent practice, proper mentorship, and character-building in achieving long-term success. Students were encouraged to pursue higher education with confidence and utilise their knowledge for the betterment of society.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards, certificates, and commemorative mementoes to the achievers. The Target89 team expressed gratitude to students, parents, teachers, guests, and well-wishers whose support contributed to the success of the event.

The “Award of Excellence 2026” once again reinforced Target89’s mission of nurturing academic excellence, empowering young learners, and creating opportunities for deserving students across West Bengal. Through its blend of merit recognition and social commitment, the initiative continues to demonstrate how quality educational support can help students overcome barriers and realise their full potential.