UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Begins: NTA Issues Important Admit Card Advisory for Examinees

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
12:32 PM

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Summary
As the UGC NET June 2026 examination cycle begins across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important admit card advisory for examinees.
The agency has emphasised that timely verification of examination-related information can help candidates avoid unnecessary complications and ensure a smooth examination experience.

As the UGC NET June 2026 examination cycle begins across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory urging candidates to download their admit cards and thoroughly verify all details mentioned on them well before their scheduled examination date. The agency has emphasised that timely verification of examination-related information can help candidates avoid unnecessary complications and ensure a smooth examination experience.

The advisory comes at a crucial stage when candidates are preparing to appear for one of the country's most significant eligibility examinations for lectureship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission-related purposes. The NTA has specifically appealed to candidates who have not yet accessed their admit cards to do so immediately through the official UGC NET portal and carefully review every detail provided on the document.

According to the agency, candidates should pay close attention to several key pieces of information printed on the admit card. These include the examination date, allotted shift, reporting time, examination centre details, personal information, and subject-specific particulars. The NTA has cautioned that overlooking any of these details until the last moment may lead to confusion, travel-related issues, or delays on the day of the examination.

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Officials have stressed that candidates must confirm their exact examination schedule and centre allocation in advance to make appropriate travel and logistical arrangements. Since the examination is being conducted in multiple shifts at various centres nationwide, early planning can help candidates reach their venues on time and minimise stress on the examination day.

In a separate advisory, the NTA has issued special guidance for candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. Such candidates have been encouraged to visit their allotted examination centres before the examination date. The agency stated that a prior visit would help them familiarise themselves with the centre's location, accessibility infrastructure, entry and exit routes, and other facilities available at the venue.

The NTA believes that advance planning and awareness of centre facilities can significantly assist PwD and PwBD candidates in making necessary travel arrangements and ensuring a comfortable examination experience. The recommendation is intended to reduce uncertainty and help candidates focus entirely on their examination preparation.

The agency has further reminded candidates that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre for entry. Without a valid admit card, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination. Aspirants have also been advised to regularly check the official UGC NET and NTA websites for any fresh notifications, updates, or instructions related to the June 2026 examination cycle.

Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
12:33 PM
UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card advisory
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