NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Concludes for 20 Lakh+ Candidates, NTA Rejects Leak Claims: Students Share Paper Feedback

Summary The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination concluded successfully across the country on Sunday, June 21. The re-test was held after the cancellation of the May examination following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination concluded successfully across the country on Sunday, June 21, with a majority of candidates reporting that the question paper was slightly more challenging than the original examination conducted earlier this year. The re-test was held after the cancellation of the May examination following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak. With the examination now over, candidates are awaiting the release of the provisional answer key, which is expected to be published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly to enable students to estimate their scores and raise objections, if required.

Student feedback emerging from examination centres indicated that the paper was moderately difficult, particularly in Physics and Chemistry. Several candidates said the questions were lengthier and required more time compared to the original examination. A candidate from Chennai noted that Physics was the most challenging section, while Chemistry also demanded careful analysis. Biology, however, was considered relatively easier by many students. Aspirants further observed that a significant portion of the questions was based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum, which remained the primary focus of the examination.

In Tamil Nadu alone, more than 1.42 lakh candidates were registered for the re-examination, which was conducted across 307 centres, including 43 centres in Chennai. Authorities reported that the examination was completed without any major disruption. Police personnel and examination officials maintained strict vigil throughout the day, ensuring a smooth and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test. Students entering examination venues underwent multiple levels of verification, including biometric authentication through fingerprint scanning and facial recognition technology.

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The re-examination witnessed participation from more than 20 lakh candidates across India and was conducted at 5,440 examination centres within the country and 14 centres abroad. The test was held in 13 languages, including English and Hindi, reflecting its nationwide reach. The NTA described the conduct of the examination as a large-scale collaborative effort involving government agencies, educational institutions, security personnel and administrative authorities.

According to the agency, nearly seven lakh personnel, including police teams, observers, invigilators, and examination staff, were deployed to ensure the examination was conducted in a secure and fair manner. Extensive security arrangements were implemented, including Aadhaar-based biometric verification, face authentication, CCTV surveillance, jammer systems and two-layer frisking procedures with support from state police departments. Command and control centres for monitoring CCTV feeds were established at the national, state and district levels, including at the Ministry of Education, NTA headquarters, centrally funded institutions and district collectorates.

Special provisions were also made for candidates requiring additional support. The NTA stated that arrangements were extended to more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwD). In addition, assistance was provided to several candidates with serious medical conditions, including a student recovering from a road accident and another undergoing chemotherapy treatment, ensuring they could appear for the examination without difficulty.

While the examination was largely incident-free, officials confirmed that a few isolated cases involving forged admit cards, impersonation attempts and candidates trying to carry prohibited electronic devices were detected and dealt with immediately. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the enhanced security measures were successful in preventing unfair practices and ensuring that such attempts did not affect the integrity of the examination.

Meanwhile, the NTA has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged leak of the NEET UG 2026 question paper. In an official statement, the agency termed a viral video claiming a paper leak as completely fabricated and misleading. The NTA asserted that the examination was conducted under comprehensive security and surveillance protocols and that the allegations made in the video were false. The agency warned that creating and intentionally circulating such misinformation is a serious offence and confirmed that action is being taken against those responsible with the assistance of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law-enforcement agencies.

The agency has urged students, parents and the public to rely only on official communications issued through the NTA website and its verified social media platforms. With the re-examination now successfully completed, candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the answer key and subsequent result-related announcements, which will determine admissions to undergraduate medical programmes across the country.