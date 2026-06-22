CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Result 2026 Out for Over 87% of Candidates - Rest to be Declared in Phases

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jun 2026
09:24 AM

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Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification results for the 2026 board examinations.
Students who had applied for post-result services, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of their answer sheets, can now access their updated results through the official DigiLocker results portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification results for the 2026 board examinations. Students who had applied for post-result services, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of their answer sheets, can now access their updated results through the official DigiLocker results portal (results.digilocker.gov.in).

According to the board, the outcomes for nearly 87 per cent of the candidates who submitted requests under the re-evaluation and verification process have already been released. CBSE stated that the remaining applications are still under review and their results will be published in a phased manner. The board added that the entire process is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed shortly.

The Class 12 board examination results for 2026 were originally declared on May 13 for approximately 17.69 lakh students across the country. Following the result announcement, CBSE introduced a structured post-result mechanism to provide transparency and enable students to review their evaluated answer sheets. As part of this process, candidates were allowed to obtain scanned copies of their answer books between May 19 and May 25, helping them assess the evaluation before deciding whether to seek further review.

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Subsequently, students were given an opportunity to apply for verification of marks and related post-result services from June 2 to June 7. The board highlighted that the entire system was managed with robust technological safeguards to ensure fairness and security. CBSE noted that the post-result services platform operated under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, along with support from specialists at IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. Their involvement helped protect the platform from unauthorised access and ensured the integrity of the review process.

The board has also announced a special provision for candidates whose verification requests resulted in a “No Change” outcome. Such students will be given an opportunity to inspect their answer books at their respective CBSE Regional Offices if they wish to examine the evaluation in greater detail. The schedule and procedural guidelines for this facility will be announced separately by the board in the coming days.

CBSE has advised students and parents to rely only on official sources for updates related to re-evaluation, verification, and other post-result activities. The board cautioned against believing unverified claims, rumours, or information circulating on social media platforms. It reiterated that all authentic announcements and updates regarding the post-result process will be issued exclusively through its official communication channels, ensuring that students receive accurate and timely information.

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Last updated on 22 Jun 2026
09:35 AM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Result Board Exam 2026
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