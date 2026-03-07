Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Result 2026 Declared; State-wise Merit List Released For 28,636 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2026
13:00 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check their results online- indiapost.gov.in
The recruitment aims to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across various postal circles in the country

The India Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Result 2026, publishing the state-wise merit list of shortlisted candidates on its official website. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check their results online- indiapost.gov.in.

The recruitment aims to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across various postal circles in the country. The merit lists have been uploaded in PDF format, allowing candidates to download and check their selection status.

The recruitment drive received a large number of applications because the minimum eligibility requirement was Class 10 (Secondary School Examination) and the number of available vacancies was high. This made the recruitment one of the most widely applied postal recruitment processes in recent years.

Details mentioned in the merit list

The state-wise merit list contains several key details related to shortlisted candidates, including:

  • Division Office
  • Post ID
  • Post Name
  • Post Community
  • Registration Number
  • Percentage of marks

The selection process for the GDS recruitment is fully merit-based and automated. The merit list has been prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in their Class 10 examinations, without any written examination or interview. Only one registration per candidate has been considered valid during the selection process.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office of the division to which they have been selected.

The verification process must be completed on or before March 23, 2026. Candidates are required to carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies.

The documents required include:

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Identity proof
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Residence certificate

After successful document verification, candidates will undergo a medical examination, following which the final appointment letter will be issued.

