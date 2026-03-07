JKBOSE Class 11, 12 Syllabus Revised for Four Subjects; Class 9-10 Curriculum Unchanged

Summary The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced revisions in the syllabus for four subjects for Classes 11 and 12 for the academic year 2026–27. The board clarified that the syllabi for Classes 9 and 10 will remain unchanged during this period.

According to an official notification issued by JKBOSE, the updated syllabus will apply to both regular students and fresh private candidates appearing in the board’s annual examinations. Question papers for the relevant subjects will be prepared based on the revised curriculum, ensuring that the examination pattern aligns with the updated academic framework.

The board has revised the syllabus for Punjabi and Physical Education in Class 11, while Education and Environmental Science have been updated for Class 12. All other subjects for these classes will continue to follow the existing syllabus pattern.

JKBOSE has also outlined the schedule for the upcoming annual examinations. Students in the Kashmir division and the winter zone areas of the Jammu division are expected to appear for their annual session examinations between October and November 2026. Meanwhile, candidates in the summer zone areas of the Jammu division will take their examinations in February-March 2027.

The board further confirmed that there will be no changes to the curriculum or course structure for Classes 9 and 10 for the current academic year 2025–26 across all regions, including the Kashmir division, winter zone areas of the Jammu division, and the summer zone areas of the Jammu division.

In a separate notice, JKBOSE directed all affiliated private schools in the Jammu division to strictly implement the prescribed JKBOSE curriculum and approved textbooks. The board warned that failure to follow these guidelines may lead to disciplinary action in accordance with its regulations.

The directive is issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, along with the J-K School Education Rules, 2010. To ensure adherence to these norms, JKBOSE inspection teams will conduct visits to affiliated private schools in the Jammu division to verify compliance with the prescribed syllabus and textbooks.

If any institution is found prescribing or enforcing books or academic materials that have not been approved or published by JKBOSE, strict action may be taken. Such measures could include penalties or other disciplinary steps under the board’s regulatory framework.