WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 Exam Date and Detailed Time Table Announced - When Does Registration Begin?

Posted on 07 Mar 2026
10:04 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the much-awaited examination date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026.
Along with the exam date, the board has also released the key schedule for the application and correction process.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the much-awaited examination date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026. According to the notification published on the board’s official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, the WBJEE 2026 examination will be conducted on May 24, 2026. Along with the exam date, the board has also released the key schedule for the application and correction process.

As per the official timeline, the online registration process for WBJEE 2026 will commence on March 10, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to complete the application process through the official portal, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The last date to submit the WBJEE 2026 application form has been set as April 5, 2026.

During the registration process, applicants will be required to provide their personal and academic information, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed application fee. Candidates are advised to carefully review all the information entered in the form before submitting it, as incorrect or incomplete details may lead to complications later in the admission process.

After the application window closes, the board will provide a correction facility for candidates who need to make changes to their submitted forms. The WBJEE 2026 application correction window will remain open from April 7 to April 9, 2026, allowing applicants to rectify specific details if required.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from May 15 to 24, 2026.

The WBJEE 2026 examination will be conducted in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format in two shifts - paper I (from 11 AM to 1 PM) and paper II (2 PM to 4 PM). Candidates will be required to record their responses on an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet during the examination.

WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and technology offered by various participating institutions across West Bengal.

The board is also expected to release the WBJEE 2026 information brochure shortly. The brochure will contain comprehensive details regarding the examination pattern, syllabus, eligibility criteria, and the counselling process for admissions. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated with the latest announcements and instructions related to the examination.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2026
10:05 AM
WBJEE 2026 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board exam schedule Registration
