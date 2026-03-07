TS EAMCET 2026: JNTU Hyderabad Freezes Five Test Zones After Surge in Applications

Summary The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has frozen five test zones for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET/EAMCET) 2026. JNTU Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2026 examination on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has frozen five test zones for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET/EAMCET) 2026, following a significant rise in the number of applications. The affected zones include Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, and Nizamabad.

According to media reports, the decision was taken after these districts received applications exceeding the available examination centre capacity. TS EAMCET convener Vijaya Kumar Reddy confirmed that the number of applicants from these regions has surpassed the capacity of the designated test centres. As a result, these five zones have been frozen and will no longer appear as selectable options during fresh registrations, as reported by Telangana Today.

During the application process, candidates are required to choose their preferred test zones in order of priority. Based on these preferences and the availability of seats, the exam authorities allot examination centres to applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2026 examination on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The agriculture and pharmacy streams are scheduled to be held on May 4 and 5, while the engineering examinations will take place from May 9 to May 11.

Candidates who wish to apply for TS EAMCET 2026 can submit their applications without a late fee until April 4 through the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The correction window for editing submitted application forms will be available from April 6 to April 8.

Applicants who miss the initial deadline can still apply by paying a late fee. Applications with a late fee of ₹250 will be accepted until April 10, while those with a late fee of ₹500 can be submitted until April 15. Candidates can also apply by paying a late fee of ₹2,500 until April 20 and ₹5,000 until April 24.

Additionally, JNTU Hyderabad has reinstated the option for candidates to submit applications with a late fee of ₹10,000. These applications will be accepted between April 25 and May 2. Candidates applying with late fees of ₹2,500, ₹5,000, or ₹10,000 will be allotted examination centres in the Hyderabad IV zone, according to the TS EAMCET convener.

The entrance examination is conducted annually for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes offered by various colleges in Telangana. Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the stipulated deadlines and regularly check the official website for further updates.