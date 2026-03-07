From MBBS to Civil Services Dream: AIIMS Graduate Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025; Claims AIR 1

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri claiming the All India Rank 1. The highly competitive examination, considered one of India’s most prestigious recruitment processes for civil services, saw Agnihotri emerge as the All India Rank 1 holder in his third attempt.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri, a medical graduate from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, securing the top rank in the country. The highly competitive examination, considered one of India’s most prestigious recruitment processes for civil services, saw Agnihotri emerge as the All India Rank 1 holder in his third attempt.

Agnihotri, 26, completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur and chose medical science as his optional subject for the examination. Speaking about the achievement, he expressed immense joy at securing the top position, describing the moment as deeply fulfilling after years of consistent preparation and dedication. Hailing from Rawatbhata in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, he acknowledged the role played by his family in supporting his journey, noting that their encouragement and sacrifices helped him stay focused on his goal.

Following Agnihotri in the merit list are Rajeshwari Suve M, who secured the second rank, and Akansh Dhull, who achieved the third rank. The fourth and fifth positions were obtained by Raghav Jhunjhunwala and Ishan Bhatnagar, respectively. Among the top five rank holders, four are men and one is a woman candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the UPSC, a total of 958 candidates have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025 and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services. Of these successful candidates, 659 are men and 299 are women.

The examination process witnessed participation on a massive scale. As many as 9,37,876 candidates applied for the preliminary examination conducted on May 25, 2025, out of which 5,76,793 candidates appeared for the test. Following the preliminary stage, 14,161 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was conducted in August 2025.

The selection process narrowed further as 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview stage, the final step of the recruitment process before the declaration of results.

The Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC annually recruits officers for prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. Agnihotri’s success this year adds another inspiring chapter to the list of candidates who transition from professional fields like medicine into public administration, driven by the goal of serving the nation.