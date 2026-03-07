UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Result 2025: 16 Candidates from J&K Qualify, Match Highest Ever Record; Check Ranks

Posted on 07 Mar 2026
Summary
A total of 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, matching the highest number of qualifiers ever recorded from the Union Territory.
The results of the prestigious examination were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

A total of 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, matching the highest number of qualifiers ever recorded from the Union Territory. The results of the prestigious examination were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, March 6.

From MBBS to Civil Services Dream: AIIMS Graduate Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025; Claims AIR 1

Among the successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Suvan Sharma emerged as the top performer from the region by securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 148. Several other candidates from the Union Territory also achieved notable ranks in the nationwide examination. Towseef Ahmad Ganie secured AIR 254, followed by Ritika with AIR 456. Sooyash Shivam obtained AIR 572, while Muneeb Parrah secured AIR 581. Ghulam Din achieved AIR 683, and Dwarka Gaadhi was ranked 721.

Other candidates who qualified include Akash with AIR 747, Koh-e-Safa with AIR 763, Yasaar with AIR 811, Abhishek with AIR 820, and Pankaj with AIR 856. Mohd Ajaz secured AIR 869, Azhar achieved AIR 886, and Sarfraz obtained AIR 936. Irfan Ahmad Lone, a differently-abled candidate, also made the list with AIR 957.

This achievement equals the previous record set in 2022, when 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir had also qualified for the Civil Services Examination, one of the most competitive recruitment processes in the country.

The written examination for the Civil Services Examination 2025 was conducted in August last year. Candidates who cleared the written stage were called for the personality test or interview round, which was held between December 2025 and February 2026.

According to the UPSC’s official announcement, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services based on the final merit list. However, the commission stated that the candidature of 348 of these recommended candidates remains provisional and will be subject to further verification in accordance with examination rules.

Earlier, the central government had notified 1,087 vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services Examination 2025. The final allocation of services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central services will be determined based on candidates’ ranks, their preferences, and the availability of vacancies.

