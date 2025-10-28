Shri Shikshayatan School Hosts STEAM Exhibition 2025: “Innovation Within You”

Summary The event united young minds eager to investigate, experiment, and share innovative solutions to contemporary challenges By the end of the two-day event, the sense of pride and inspiration among students, teachers, and parents was palpable

The STEAM Exhibition, organised by Shri Shikshayatan School on the 24th and 25th of September, revolved around the inspiring theme “Innovation within You.” The theme encouraged students to envision a progressive world and articulate their creative perspectives on shaping it. The event united young minds eager to investigate, experiment, and share innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. More than just a display of projects and models, the exhibition celebrated the creative spark that resides within every student.

The first day of the exhibition, 24th September, dawned with the aftermath of torrential rainfall that had lashed the city, making it difficult for participants and visitors alike. Yet, the indomitable spirit of knowledge and perseverance inspired the Shri Shikshayatan community to proceed undeterred. Teachers, students, and parents came together, ensuring that the spirit of learning and innovation shone brighter than the gloomy skies outside.

The lively and interactive environment created an engaging space for parents and guests to witness students’ futuristic ideas first-hand. From simple, practical solutions to cutting-edge technological concepts, every exhibit reflected enthusiasm, originality, and critical thinking. Students transformed classroom learning into tangible innovations, weaving a vibrant tapestry of curiosity and imagination that captured the essence of the school’s educational vision.

Throughout the event, the school premises transformed into a buzzing hub of creativity and collaboration. Visitors explored hallways filled with scientific research projects, fine art exhibits, and culinary creations—each embodying the theme in a unique way. The Science Department’s highlight was “Synapsense,” a prototype designed by students to detect minute abnormalities—an invention that had earlier earned recognition from the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The project was carried out under the leadership of Principal Ms. Sangeeta Tandon, reflecting the school’s commitment to nurturing scientific inquiry. In the Biology section, a live trauma care demonstration captivated audiences, providing valuable knowledge on lifesaving measures.

The Art and Craft exhibits added colour and charm with displays of lipan designs, tie-and-dye works, velvet bags, terracotta bottles, and decoupage soaps that beautifully blended tradition and innovation. The Heritage Club revived the centuries-old puppet show tradition, delighting visitors with storytelling and craftsmanship, while students also presented homemade chocolates, sweetmeats, and biscuits prepared with creativity and care. The Cookery Department further infused festivity into the event as students served phuchkas, corn chaat, cupcakes, and roohafza on ice, making the exhibition both lively and delicious.

Every corner of the exhibition reflected Shri Shikshayatan School’s mission to blend knowledge with creativity and values with vision. The event was not only a testament to academic brilliance but also a celebration of innovation, teamwork, and compassion. Adding deeper significance, the proceeds from the exhibition were directed toward a noble cause, turning creativity into community contribution.

Ms. Sangeeta Tandon, Principal remarked, "The STEAM Exhibition, themed 'Innovation Within You provided a wonderful platform for young minds to showcase their creativity and scientific curiosity. Every model reflected futuristic thinking and relevance to real-world challenges, highlighting the immense talent and imagination of our students. The Art and Craft Department also contributed meaningfully, with proceeds from their sales dedicated to community service. I sincerely compliment and thank all students and teachers for organizing an exhibition of such remarkable quality and vision."

By the end of the two-day event, the sense of pride and inspiration among students, teachers, and parents was palpable. The STEAM Exhibition was more than a school event—it was a movement that embodied Shri Shikshayatan School’s philosophy of holistic education and its unwavering commitment to shaping forward-thinking citizens. The theme “Innovation within You” came alive in every project, performance, and interaction—proving once again that Shri Shikshayatan School continues to ignite the spark of innovation and excellence in every learner.