G. D. Birla Centre for Education Concludes Annual Concert 2025 with Resounding Success

The Annual Concert of G. D. Birla Centre for Education, held on 5th and 6th December at Kala Mandir, concluded as a grand celebration of culture, creativity, and student excellence. Audiences across both days were treated to spectacular performances that highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education and artistic expression.

Tilottoma, a vibrant tribute to the heritage, spirit, and cultural tapestry of Kolkata was presented through music, dance, and storytelling. The city came alive on stage, leaving the audience immersed in its charm and nostalgia.

The event was graced by Mr. Thierry Morel, Consul General of France in Kolkata, as the Chief Guest. His presence added immense prestige to the evening, and he praised the students for their energetic and expressive portrayal of the city’s many shades. On the second day the musical presentation was honoured by the presence of Retired Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, who appreciated the discipline, coordination, and creativity demonstrated by the young performers.

The Wonderland Express, a vibrant theatrical musical was performed by the talented students of the Junior School. This enchanting production invited audiences on a magical journey through the pages of Bengali and English literature, bringing beloved fictional characters to life on stage.

In an age where screens often replace storybooks, The Wonderland Express went on to rekindle the timeless joy of storytelling. The Chief Guest for this performance was Ms. Jaya Seal Ghosh, renowned artiste, who commended the students for their confidence, stage presence, and artistic flair.

Both productions stood out for their captivating choreography, striking costumes, and impressive sets, earning enthusiastic applause from parents, guests, and members of the press. The audience lauded the dedication and teamwork of the students, whose months of preparation resulted in an unforgettable cultural experience.

School authorities expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the Chief Guests and attendees for their encouragement and support. Principal Mr C.A Lucas commented post the event “The performances of our students entertained us and the response of the parents overwhelmed us.”

The Annual Concert 2025 will be remembered as a resounding success and an inspiring showcase of talent, hard work, and youthful imagination.