GD Birla Centre for Education

G. D. Birla Centre for Education Concludes Annual Concert 2025 with Resounding Success

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
14:40 PM

G.D. Birla Centre for Education

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Audiences across both days were treated to spectacular performances that highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education and artistic expression
The Wonderland Express, a vibrant theatrical musical was performed by the talented students of the Junior School

The Annual Concert of G. D. Birla Centre for Education, held on 5th and 6th December at Kala Mandir, concluded as a grand celebration of culture, creativity, and student excellence. Audiences across both days were treated to spectacular performances that highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic education and artistic expression.

Tilottoma, a vibrant tribute to the heritage, spirit, and cultural tapestry of Kolkata was presented through music, dance, and storytelling. The city came alive on stage, leaving the audience immersed in its charm and nostalgia.

The event was graced by Mr. Thierry Morel, Consul General of France in Kolkata, as the Chief Guest. His presence added immense prestige to the evening, and he praised the students for their energetic and expressive portrayal of the city’s many shades. On the second day the musical presentation was honoured by the presence of Retired Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, who appreciated the discipline, coordination, and creativity demonstrated by the young performers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wonderland Express, a vibrant theatrical musical was performed by the talented students of the Junior School. This enchanting production invited audiences on a magical journey through the pages of Bengali and English literature, bringing beloved fictional characters to life on stage.

In an age where screens often replace storybooks, The Wonderland Express went on to rekindle the timeless joy of storytelling. The Chief Guest for this performance was Ms. Jaya Seal Ghosh, renowned artiste, who commended the students for their confidence, stage presence, and artistic flair.

Both productions stood out for their captivating choreography, striking costumes, and impressive sets, earning enthusiastic applause from parents, guests, and members of the press. The audience lauded the dedication and teamwork of the students, whose months of preparation resulted in an unforgettable cultural experience.

School authorities expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the Chief Guests and attendees for their encouragement and support. Principal Mr C.A Lucas commented post the event “The performances of our students entertained us and the response of the parents overwhelmed us.”

The Annual Concert 2025 will be remembered as a resounding success and an inspiring showcase of talent, hard work, and youthful imagination.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
14:41 PM
GD Birla Centre for Education Annual Concert
Similar stories
Central University of Jharkhand (above) and Kyungsung University (below)
memorandum of understanding (MoU)

CUJ Signs Fourth South Korea MoU, Partners With Kyungsung Uni for Academic & Research. . .

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up for 7th Convocation, Plans Medical College and New Tech Courses!

Ling Liang High School

Ling Liang High School Hosts Colourful 49th Annual Concert at Girish Mancha

BESC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Central University of Jharkhand (above) and Kyungsung University (below)
memorandum of understanding (MoU)

CUJ Signs Fourth South Korea MoU, Partners With Kyungsung Uni for Academic & Research. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download . . .

School holidays

How Many Holidays Will WB Schools Have in Academic Year 2026? WBBSE Releases List

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up for 7th Convocation, Plans Medical College and New Tech Courses!

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Ends Today - Fee and Result Details

HPCET 2026

HPCET 2026 Exam Schedule Released for UG, PG Admissions - Timings & Registration Upda. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality