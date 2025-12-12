NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET SS 2025 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card on December 22

Posted on 12 Dec 2025
Summary
Candidates have reported receiving their allotted exam city details on their registered email IDs
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS 2025) today. Candidates have reported receiving their allotted exam city details on their registered email IDs.

The city intimation slip contains only the exam city information. Details such as the exact exam centre, reporting time, and instructions will be provided in the NEET SS 2025 admit card, which NBEMS will release on December 22. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS will conduct the NEET SS 2025 exam on December 26 and 27, in two shifts each day:

  • Morning shift: 9:00 am to 11:30 am
  • Afternoon shift: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates must carry their NEET SS admit card 2025 along with a valid government-issued ID to the examination centre for verification.

NEET SS Marking Scheme 2025

  • +4 marks for every correct answer
  • –1 mark for each incorrect response

The NEET SS 2025 results will be announced by January 28, and the cut-off scores will be published on January 31.

NBEMS conducts NEET SS for admissions to DM, MCh, and other super speciality medical programmes across approved institutions in India. Candidates are advised to regularly check their email and the official website for updates.

NEET 2025 NEET SS NEET SS 2025 exam city allotment
