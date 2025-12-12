Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Begins Registration for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment; Apply Till January 1, 2026

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
15:29 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can apply for various posts under the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) through the official website, drdo.gov.in
The last date to submit applications is January 1, 2026, while the deadline for fee payment is January 3, 2026

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened the registration window for DRDO CEPTAM 11 from December 11, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for various posts under the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) through the official website, drdo.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is January 1, 2026, while the deadline for fee payment is January 3, 2026. A correction window will be available from January 4 to January 6, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 561 vacancies across multiple technical and administrative roles.

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of:

  • Tier-I Exam (CBT mode)
  • Tier-II Exam (CBT mode – Part II)

Each question in both Tier-I and Tier-II (Part II) carries 1 mark, and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response.

Application Fees:

STA-B (Senior Technical Assistant-B):

  • UR/OBC/EWS/MSP: Rs 750
  • Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Rs 500

Tech-A (Technician-A):

  • General/OBC/EWS/MSP: Rs 600
  • Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Rs 500

A refund of Rs 500 will be issued only to candidates who appear for the Tier-I exam, regardless of category.

Candidates are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria and submit applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
15:34 PM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
