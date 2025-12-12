WBJEEB Begins WB JECA 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply Till December 15

Summary Candidates who qualified JECA and secured a General Merit Rank (GMR) can register for round 1 counselling on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in The registration, choice filling, and seat locking processes for round 1 will remain open until December 15

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the WB JECA 2025 counselling registration for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme. Candidates who qualified JECA and secured a General Merit Rank (GMR) can register for round 1 counselling on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration, choice filling, and seat locking processes for round 1 will remain open until December 15. WBJEEB will announce the round 1 seat allotment result on December 17, after which candidates must report to their respective allotted institutions between December 17 and December 21 to complete admission formalities.

The counselling process will be conducted in two phases —

Round 1: Seat allotment

Round 2: Upgradation

To register for counselling, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500. After the declaration of the round 1 allotment result, selected candidates must pay an acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 to confirm their seats.

Candidates who do not receive a seat in round 1, those who opt for upgradation, or those whose allotment is cancelled, will be eligible to participate in the WB JECA 2025 round 2 counselling.

WBJEEB has advised applicants to complete the registration and choice-filling process within the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates.