AIIMS Delhi Releases INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment; Choice Editing Open Till Tomorrow

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has released the mock allotment results for INI CET January 2026 counselling round 1. Candidates can now access the AIIMS INI CET mock allotment PDF on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates may edit, add, or delete their choices, or complete their counselling registration until 5 pm tomorrow. AIIMS has clarified that candidates who are provisionally eligible but do not participate in round 1 will not be allowed to register for round 2 counselling.

The mock allotment includes seats for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum. A total of 32,374 candidates qualified for the INI CET 2025 exam, making them eligible for the January 2026 session counselling. Admissions are offered to MD, MS, 6-year DM/MCh, and MDS programmes across participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

As per the counselling timeline, the INI CET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 18, and candidates must report to their allotted institutes by December 24.

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Mock Allotment: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in Click on “Academic Courses” Select “INI CET” under the PG courses section Open the “Applicant Login” page Log in using your registered credentials View the ‘Mock Round Allotment’ result for INI CET January 2026 Download and save the PDF for reference and choice updates

Candidates are advised to review the mock allotment carefully and make necessary adjustments before the deadline to improve their chances in the final round 1 allotment.