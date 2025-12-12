AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi Releases INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment; Choice Editing Open Till Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
14:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now access the AIIMS INI CET mock allotment PDF on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
Candidates may edit, add, or delete their choices, or complete their counselling registration until 5 pm tomorrow

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has released the mock allotment results for INI CET January 2026 counselling round 1. Candidates can now access the AIIMS INI CET mock allotment PDF on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates may edit, add, or delete their choices, or complete their counselling registration until 5 pm tomorrow. AIIMS has clarified that candidates who are provisionally eligible but do not participate in round 1 will not be allowed to register for round 2 counselling.

The mock allotment includes seats for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum. A total of 32,374 candidates qualified for the INI CET 2025 exam, making them eligible for the January 2026 session counselling. Admissions are offered to MD, MS, 6-year DM/MCh, and MDS programmes across participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the counselling timeline, the INI CET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 18, and candidates must report to their allotted institutes by December 24.

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Mock Allotment: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Click on “Academic Courses”
  3. Select “INI CET” under the PG courses section
  4. Open the “Applicant Login” page
  5. Log in using your registered credentials
  6. View the ‘Mock Round Allotment’ result for INI CET January 2026
  7. Download and save the PDF for reference and choice updates

Candidates are advised to review the mock allotment carefully and make necessary adjustments before the deadline to improve their chances in the final round 1 allotment.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
14:54 PM
AIIMS AIIMS INI CET 2026
Similar stories
MCC

MCC Adds 135 More Seats to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Highest in West Bengal

ICSI CS

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download . . .

School holidays

How Many Holidays Will WB Schools Have in Academic Year 2026? WBBSE Releases List

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Ends Today - Fee and Result Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

MCC Adds 135 More Seats to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Highest in West Bengal

GD Birla Centre for Education

G. D. Birla Centre for Education Concludes Annual Concert 2025 with Resounding Succes. . .

Central University of Jharkhand (above) and Kyungsung University (below)
memorandum of understanding (MoU)

CUJ Signs Fourth South Korea MoU, Partners With Kyungsung Uni for Academic & Research. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download . . .

School holidays

How Many Holidays Will WB Schools Have in Academic Year 2026? WBBSE Releases List

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up for 7th Convocation, Plans Medical College and New Tech Courses!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality