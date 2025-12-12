NEET PG 2025 Round 2: Choice Filling Extended Again Amid Seat Revision; Allotment Result Postponed

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling choice-filling deadline. This extension comes alongside another revised seat matrix, offering candidates additional programme options during the second round of counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling choice-filling deadline. Earlier, due to the revision of the seat matrix, the last date was scheduled for December 12, which has now been extended to December 13, 2025. This extension comes alongside another revised seat matrix, offering candidates additional programme options during the second round of counselling.

A major update in this round includes the addition of 135 new MD and MS seats, which have now been incorporated into the Round 2 seat matrix. With these fresh additions, the total number of seats available for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling has increased to 32,215, providing applicants with a wider range of institutions and courses to choose from.

According to the MCC, choice locking will be available from 4 PM today, December 12 and will remain active until 11.55 PM on December 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to lock their preferences within the stipulated time to ensure their choices are considered during allotment.

Steps for NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling and Locking

Candidates must visit the official MCC NEET PG website and log in using their credentials. They can then proceed to the “Choice Filling” section to select their preferred courses and colleges from the updated seat matrix. Choices should be arranged in order of priority, and students must frequently save their selections to prevent data loss. Once finalised, candidates must lock their choices and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Due to the extended timeline for choice filling and choice locking, the Round 2 seat allotment result has been postponed. The revised date for announcing the seat allotment will be notified soon on the official website.

In a separate notice, MCC has also published a list of 218 candidates whose category has been provisionally converted from Indian to NRI for Round 2. This conversion has been approved after successful verification of the documents submitted by the applicants.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MCC portal for further updates on the counselling schedule and seat allotment process.