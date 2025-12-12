NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2: Choice Filling Extended Again Amid Seat Revision; Allotment Result Postponed

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
15:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling choice-filling deadline.
This extension comes alongside another revised seat matrix, offering candidates additional programme options during the second round of counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again extended the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling choice-filling deadline. Earlier, due to the revision of the seat matrix, the last date was scheduled for December 12, which has now been extended to December 13, 2025. This extension comes alongside another revised seat matrix, offering candidates additional programme options during the second round of counselling.

A major update in this round includes the addition of 135 new MD and MS seats, which have now been incorporated into the Round 2 seat matrix. With these fresh additions, the total number of seats available for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling has increased to 32,215, providing applicants with a wider range of institutions and courses to choose from.

According to the MCC, choice locking will be available from 4 PM today, December 12 and will remain active until 11.55 PM on December 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to lock their preferences within the stipulated time to ensure their choices are considered during allotment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps for NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling and Locking

Candidates must visit the official MCC NEET PG website and log in using their credentials. They can then proceed to the “Choice Filling” section to select their preferred courses and colleges from the updated seat matrix. Choices should be arranged in order of priority, and students must frequently save their selections to prevent data loss. Once finalised, candidates must lock their choices and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Due to the extended timeline for choice filling and choice locking, the Round 2 seat allotment result has been postponed. The revised date for announcing the seat allotment will be notified soon on the official website.

In a separate notice, MCC has also published a list of 218 candidates whose category has been provisionally converted from Indian to NRI for Round 2. This conversion has been approved after successful verification of the documents submitted by the applicants.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MCC portal for further updates on the counselling schedule and seat allotment process.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
15:48 PM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling Seat Matrix
Similar stories
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Begins Registration for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment; Apply Till January 1, 2026

AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi Releases INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment; Choice Editing Open. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 135 More Seats to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Highest in West Bengal

ICSI CS

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Begins Registration for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment; Apply Till January 1, 2026

AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi Releases INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment; Choice Editing Open. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 135 More Seats to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Highest in West Bengal

GD Birla Centre for Education

G. D. Birla Centre for Education Concludes Annual Concert 2025 with Resounding Succes. . .

Central University of Jharkhand (above) and Kyungsung University (below)
memorandum of understanding (MoU)

CUJ Signs Fourth South Korea MoU, Partners With Kyungsung Uni for Academic & Research. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS Admit Card 2025 OUT for Executive, Professional Exams - Hall Ticket Download . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality