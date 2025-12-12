memorandum of understanding (MoU)

CUJ Signs Fourth South Korea MoU, Partners With Kyungsung Uni for Academic & Research Exchange

PTI
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
13:37 PM
Central University of Jharkhand (above) and Kyungsung University (below)

Summary
The Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) said it has signed a pact with South Korea's Kyungsung University for academic and research exchange.
The MoU will play a key role in establishing stronger relations with the universities of South Korea.

The Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with South Korea's Kyungsung University for academic and research exchange.

Under the agreement, the varsities would work together in academic and research activities.

The activities will include "organising seminars, lectures, symposia, workshops and other research meetings, establishing joint research platforms for teachers and students, short-term research visits at the invitation of the department or university, development of special educational programmes for students of both universities, exchange of faculty and students ", a CUJ statement said.

Vice Chancellor of CUJ, Prof Kshiti Bhusan Das, said the collaboration will strengthen the academic exchange between the two institutions.

"This will not only promote research and academic activities, but will also expand the university's international recognition and reach. This partnership will prove to be extremely beneficial for both students and teachers," he said.

Vice President, Kyungsung University, Prof Jun Hyub Park, said by collaborating with the university of a tribal-dominated state in India, it would get a great opportunity to work in tribal-related areas.

The MoU will play a key role in establishing stronger relations with the universities of South Korea, sadi Dr Shashi Mishra, Coordinator, International Cell, CUJ.

This is the fourth university in South Korea with which CUJ has signed an MoU, the statement said, adding, pacts with two more varsities are in the final stages.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
13:38 PM
memorandum of understanding (MoU) Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) South Korean Academic Collaboration foreign universities
