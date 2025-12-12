MP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registrations to Reopen on December 15; Revised Schedule Released

Summary Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes can apply through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in The application portal is being reopened due to the inclusion of newly approved NMC seats under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will reopen the MP NEET PG round 2 counselling registrations on December 15. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes can apply through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until December 17 (11:59 pm).

The application portal is being reopened due to the inclusion of newly approved NMC seats under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota. DME MP noted that several private medical colleges have newly received permission to start PG courses, and these seats will be added to the round 2 seat matrix.

Candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 can complete their admission formalities, or opt for resignation/upgradation, until December 15. To address difficulties faced by candidates in obtaining MP State Medical Council (MPMC) registration proof at the time of admission, the department has granted an additional 15 days. Failure to submit registration details within this extended period will lead to cancellation of admission.

The round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on December 24.

MP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule

Online application portal reopens- December 15

Last date to register for MP NEET PG round 2- December 17 up to 11.59 pm

Edit facility for all registered candidates- December 16 to 17 up to 11.59 pm

Revised merit list, eligible candidates list for second round, and vacant seats list- December 18

Objection against vacancies and disposal- December 18 to 19 up to 2 pm

Publication of final vacancies- December 19

Fresh choice filling and choice locking for second round- December 20 to 22

Second round seat allotment result- December 24

Reporting at the allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission, Online resignation or cancellation of admission at college level- December 25 to 29 upto 6 pm

Willingness for upgradation for mop-up round by admitted candidates of second round- December 25 to 29 up to midnight

Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready, monitor updates on the official portal, and adhere strictly to the deadlines to avoid withdrawal or cancellation of admission.