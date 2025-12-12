NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registrations to Reopen on December 15; Revised Schedule Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Dec 2025
16:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes can apply through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in
The application portal is being reopened due to the inclusion of newly approved NMC seats under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will reopen the MP NEET PG round 2 counselling registrations on December 15. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB programmes can apply through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until December 17 (11:59 pm).

The application portal is being reopened due to the inclusion of newly approved NMC seats under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota. DME MP noted that several private medical colleges have newly received permission to start PG courses, and these seats will be added to the round 2 seat matrix.

Candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 can complete their admission formalities, or opt for resignation/upgradation, until December 15. To address difficulties faced by candidates in obtaining MP State Medical Council (MPMC) registration proof at the time of admission, the department has granted an additional 15 days. Failure to submit registration details within this extended period will lead to cancellation of admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on December 24.

MP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule

Online application portal reopens- December 15

Last date to register for MP NEET PG round 2- December 17 up to 11.59 pm

Edit facility for all registered candidates- December 16 to 17 up to 11.59 pm

Revised merit list, eligible candidates list for second round, and vacant seats list- December 18

Objection against vacancies and disposal- December 18 to 19 up to 2 pm

Publication of final vacancies- December 19

Fresh choice filling and choice locking for second round- December 20 to 22

Second round seat allotment result- December 24

Reporting at the allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission, Online resignation or cancellation of admission at college level- December 25 to 29 upto 6 pm

Willingness for upgradation for mop-up round by admitted candidates of second round- December 25 to 29 up to midnight

Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready, monitor updates on the official portal, and adhere strictly to the deadlines to avoid withdrawal or cancellation of admission.

Last updated on 12 Dec 2025
16:12 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET SS 2025 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card on December 22

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2: Choice Filling Extended Again Amid Seat Revision; Allotment Res. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Begins Registration for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment; Apply Till January 1, 2026

AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi Releases INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment; Choice Editing Open. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET SS 2025 City Intimation Slip; Admit Card on December 22

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2: Choice Filling Extended Again Amid Seat Revision; Allotment Res. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Begins Registration for CEPTAM 11 Recruitment; Apply Till January 1, 2026

AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi Releases INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Mock Allotment; Choice Editing Open. . .

MCC

MCC Adds 135 More Seats to NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Highest in West Bengal

GD Birla Centre for Education

G. D. Birla Centre for Education Concludes Annual Concert 2025 with Resounding Succes. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality