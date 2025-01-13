Shri Shikshayatan School Celebrates 72nd Foundation Day With Grandeur and Enthusiasm

Summary he event, held on 10th January, 2025, was attended by distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, alumni, students, and esteemed guests The Secretary General of the Shikshayatan Foundation, Shri Vinod Agrawal, delivered the Welcome Address, emphasizing the institution's legacy and vision

The 72nd Foundation Day of Shri Shikshayatan School was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm, reflecting the institution’s commitment to empowering women and promoting holistic education. The event, held on 10th January, 2025, was attended by distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, alumni, students, and esteemed guests. This was a grand celebration held to commemorate the beginning of Shikshayatan Foundation on 3rd January, 1954.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome acknowledging the presence of the Chief Guest, Mr. Sajan Kumar Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Skipper Limited, and the Guest of Honour, Ms. Sujata Sen, CEO of Future Hope. Trustees, committee members, and other esteemed guests who were greeted with gratitude. The philanthropic origins of the institution, tracing its roots to the Birla family’s efforts to promote girls’ education in 1920 and the establishment of Shri Shikshayatan School in 1954 was highlighted.

The lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed, symbolizing the transition from ignorance to knowledge. The Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and other dignitaries participated in this auspicious ritual, accompanied by a Sanskrit invocation emphasizing truth and enlightenment.

A series of cultural programs showcased the talents of the junior and senior sections. The junior students captivated the audience with vibrant performances celebrating life and divinity. The senior section performed a medley of songs and dances, including the iconic Dhono Dhanne Pushpe Bhora, portraying the beauty and richness of India. These performances highlighted the theme of light as a symbol of truth and clarity.

The Secretary General of the Shikshayatan Foundation, Shri Vinod Agrawal, delivered the Welcome Address, emphasizing the institution's legacy and vision. The Principal, Ms. Sangeeta Tandon, in her welcome address, lauded the institution’s journey of fostering academic excellence and holistic development, thanking the teachers, students, and parents for their collective efforts. The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour were felicitated with detailed readings of their inspiring profiles, followed by a heartfelt launch of the school calendar for 2025, titled ‘Tourism of India 2025’. This calendar featured student artwork depicting India’s diverse heritage and landmarks.

In their addresses, the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour commended the school’s contributions to education and societal welfare. An award ceremony followed, honouring the dedication of the teaching and administrative staff. Awards were announced by Principal, Ms. Tandon for Senior School, and, Headmistress, Ms. Poushali Mukherjee for Junior school, across multiple categories: 100% Attendance, honouring unwavering dedication; Innovative Teaching Techniques, celebrating educators who introduced creative methods to enhance student engagement; Incorporating Technology in Education, acknowledging the integration of modern tools for effective learning; and Extraordinary Performance, recognizing exceptional contributions that exceeded expectations. These awards not only celebrated excellence but also inspired the staff to continue striving for innovation and commitment. The recognition highlighted the school’s appreciation for its educators’ vital role in its success.

The celebration concluded with the Vote of Thanks by Principal Ms. Sangeeta Tandon, acknowledging the collective efforts of everyone involved. She highlighted the theme of teamwork, appreciating the collective contributions of students, teachers, staff, and stakeholders in driving the institution's success.

The theme of teamwork was emphasized as a guiding value for the year. The event ended with the National Anthem, leaving attendees inspired by the school’s legacy of empowering women and fostering excellence.