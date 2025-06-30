NIMCET Counselling 2025 Registration Begins For MCA Admissions- Check Schedule Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NIMCET counselling 2025 online on the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in As per the official counselling schedule, the last date to fill the application form is July 7, 2025 till 5 pm

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli commenced the registration process for admissions to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes for the academic session 2025-26. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NIMCET counselling 2025 online on the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

As per the official counselling schedule, the last date to fill the application form is July 7, 2025 till 5 pm. Round 1 seat allotment result 2025 will be announced on July 7 at 6 pm. Candidates will be allotted seats based on their scores.

Through the counselling, the institute aims to fill a total of 1,285 seats in 11 NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Delhi, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Meghalaya, Patna, Raipur, Tiruchirappalli, Warangal and two Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) at Bhopal and Vadodara.

NIMCET Counselling 2025: Schedule

Registration and choice-filling (with non-refundable counselling fee of Rs, 1000): June 30, 2025 (10 am) to July 4, 2025 (5 pm)

First round of allotment: July 7, 2025

First Round of Online Reporting & Partial Admission Fee Payment: July 8, 2025 to July 11, 2025

Second Round of Allotment / Upgradation: July 12, 2025 (6 PM)

Second Round of Online Reporting & Partial Fee Payment (Only for Fresh Allottees): July 14, 2025 to July 16, 2025 (5 PM)

Third Round of Allotment / Upgradation: July 17, 2025 (6 PM)

Third Round of Online Reporting (Only for Fresh Allottees) & Online Institute Admission by Paying Partial Fees: July 18, 2025 to July 21, 2025 (5 PM)

Announcement of Vacant Seats: July 22, 2025 (6 PM)

Special Round: Fresh Choice Filling & Registration for Vacant/Likely Vacant Seats: July 23, 2025 (10 AM) to July 25, 2025 (5 PM)

Special Round of Seat Allotment: July 26, 2025 (6 PM)

Reporting for Offline Admission at the Finally Allotted Institute: July 26, 2025 onwards

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.