COMEDK

COMEDK Counselling 2025 - BArch Registration Process Begins at comedk.org

Posted on 30 Jun 2025
Candidates aiming to secure admission into Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes through the COMEDK counselling process can now complete their registration and upload the necessary documents by visiting the official website.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially commenced the registration process for COMEDK 2025 Architecture Counselling today, June 30. Candidates aiming to secure admission into Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes through the COMEDK counselling process can now complete their registration and upload the necessary documents by visiting the official website — comedk.org. The application window will remain open until July 9, 2025, at 4 PM.

As part of the application process, eligible candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000 through the online applicant portal. To be eligible for the counselling process, students must have completed their 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, in accordance with the norms set by the Council of Architecture (CoA). Additionally, applicants must possess a valid NATA 2025 scorecard.

The counselling procedure involves several important steps. Candidates must first log in to the official COMEDK website using their application credentials to register for the counselling process and pay the registration fee. After completing the payment, they are required to upload a set of essential documents, which include the NATA scorecard, 10+2 marksheet, a valid government-issued photo ID, and a domicile or Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR) certificate if applicable. Those applying under any reserved category must also upload the relevant category certificates.

Seats during the counselling process will be allocated under both the General Merit and Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR) quotas. The KKR region, previously known as the Hyderabad Karnataka Region, will have its reserved quota as per government guidelines. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all eligibility criteria and ensure the timely submission of their applications and supporting documents before the specified deadline.

For detailed information and counselling updates, applicants should visit the official website at comedk.org.

