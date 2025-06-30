Allahabad University Commences Registration Through CUET UG 2025- Know Counselling Dates Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2025 and wish to take admission to the university can register themselves at the official website- alldunivcuet.samarth.edu in As per the schedule, the first phase is registration/ profile update, which students must complete between June 30 and July 15, 2025

The University of Allahabad is expected to commence the registration for undergraduate (UG) admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 today, June 30. Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2025 and wish to take admission to the university can register themselves at the official website- alldunivcuet.samarth.edu in.

As per the schedule, the first phase is registration/ profile update, which students must complete between June 30 and July 15, 2025. The second phase is programme selection and payment of the registration fee.

The second phase of the admission process will begin after the CUET UG result, during which students need to select their preferred programmes and pay the registration fee. Applicants can select course(s)/ on the portal.

Applicants must note that the registration fee for Allahabad University UG admission is Rs 300 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates and Rs 150 for SC, ST, PwD candidates.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.