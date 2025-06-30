Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Soon at karresults.nic.in- Latest Updates Inside
Posted on 30 Jun 2025
15:14 PM
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results on the official website. Once declared, students who have appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 will be able to check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.
KSEAB conducted the 2nd PUC Exam 3 from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to check
The overall pass percentage this year is 73.45 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 53.29 per cent, for Commerce it is 76.07 per cent, and Science it is 82.54 per cent.