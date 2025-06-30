SSC CPO 2025 Recruitment Notice Soon at ssc.gov.in- Check Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates who want to appear for the exam will be able to check the notification at ssc.gov.in The notification was earlier scheduled to release on June 16, 2025, but was however postponed owing to ‘administrative reasons’, as cited by the commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to soon issue notice regarding the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the exam will be able to check the notification at ssc.gov.in.

The commission said, “The date of publication of the notice is being finalized in consultation with the user Department. All the candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission.”

SSC CPO Recruitment 2025: Steps to check notice

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to view the SSC CPO 2025 Notification The notification PDF will open on your screen Download the notification PDF Keep a printout of the same for future reference

The notification was earlier scheduled to release on June 16, 2025, but was however postponed owing to ‘administrative reasons’, as cited by the commission. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.