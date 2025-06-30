NIOS
NIOS 10th Result 2025 OUT at results.nios.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here
Posted on 30 Jun 2025
16:41 PM
The National Institute of Open Schooling announced the results of NIOS Class 10 examination results today, June 30, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Secondary examinations can now check and download their results from the official websites at nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the NIOS Class 10 examinations were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025, in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
NIOS 10th Result 2025: Steps to check
NIOS 10th Result 2025: Direct Link
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.