NIOS

NIOS 10th Result 2025 OUT at results.nios.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2025
16:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling announced the results of NIOS Class 10 examination results today, June 30, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Secondary examinations can now check and download their results from the official websites at nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the NIOS Class 10 examinations were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025, in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

NIOS 10th Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download NIOS Class 10 results 2025
  3. Enter your Enrollment Number and submit
  4. Check your NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

NIOS 10th Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2025
16:42 PM
NIOS NIOS Result class 10 exams
