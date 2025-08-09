Shrewsbury International School Opens First Indian Campus in Bhopal, Ushering in a New Era of Global Education

Summary Bhopal became home to the first Indian campus of the 472-year-old Shrewsbury School, one of the UK’s most respected educational institutions The occasion marked a historic milestone for the country, as Madhya Pradesh welcomed Shrewsbury’s 473-year-old legacy of academic excellence and holistic student development to its educational landscape

On August 8, Shrewsbury International School India officially inaugurated its 150-acre campus in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Social Welfare Society, in the presence of prominent dignitaries from the spheres of governance and education. The occasion marked a historic milestone for the country, as Madhya Pradesh welcomed Shrewsbury’s 473-year-old legacy of academic excellence and holistic student development to its educational landscape.

While inaugurating the school, Union Minister of Communications and the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, said, “The meaning of education is not only to build a life, but to be able to build meaning into that life. The cause of education is not only to be able to ask the question "How do I Succeed" but is to be able to ask the question "How do I serve". And therefore I believe that in this environment that Shrewsbury represents, you will have both - the brilliance of global school and the heartbeat of over a billion citizens of this country enshrined into one to produce quality education for the future."

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India, Mr. Harjinder Kang also addressed the gathering. He said, “I am delighted to join the launch of Shrewsbury International School in India - a proud milestone in the wide-ranging UK-India partnership, underpinned by mutual growth.”

“Last month our Prime Ministers endorsed the new 'India-UK Vision 2035', a commitment to unlocking the full potential of our revitalised partnership. The vision also includes an education and skills partnership to nurture the next generation of global talent and to deepen transnational education collaboration between UK and Indian universities. By blending centuries of British educational excellence with India’s drive for innovation, our two countries are creating world-class opportunities for young minds to thrive, lead and shape the future,” he added.

Shrewsbury International School

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including Shri Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh, Shri Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha MP; along with key members of the parliament and cabinet ministers from the state.

Also present were Mrs. Carla Howarth, Chair of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India and Chair of the International Development Committee at Shrewsbury School UK; Mr. Tim Haynes, Former Chair – Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury School UK and a Member of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India; Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Social Welfare Society; Shri Abhishek Mohan Gupta, President - Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India, and Mr. Dominic Tomalin, Founding Headmaster at Shrewsbury India, alongside the school’s leadership team and key members from Jagran Social Welfare Society.

Shrewsbury International School India is set to welcome its inaugural cohort of students on August 18. With a proud legacy spanning 473 years, this new school brings to Bhopal a distinguished educational philosophy that places each child at the centre of a transformative learning journey - seamlessly integrating academic excellence with creative exploration to foster well-rounded development.

Set amidst a thoughtfully designed campus, Shrewsbury International School India features state-of-the-art facilities including specialised laboratories, dedicated language-learning centres and cutting-edge digital education resources. The campus also houses expansive studios for the performing and visual arts, fostering creativity and expression among students.

A transformative initiative in school-based sports education, the institute introduces India’s first on-campus training facilities for indoor rowing, fencing and scuba diving - alongside over 20 indoor and outdoor sports options. In a landmark Indo-British educational partnership, the school has also collaborated with Trinity College London to offer internationally recognised diplomas in Music, Speech, and Drama.

Speaking on the strong Indo-British educational synergy at the heart of Shrewsbury India, Mrs. Carla Howarth remarked, “It is truly rewarding to see the timeless Salopian virtues - rooted in Shrewsbury’s heritage - become part of the educational journey in India. The inauguration of our first fully residential campus outside the UK is a milestone moment for the global Shrewsbury family.”

Echoing this sentiment, Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Welfare Society, added, “At Shrewsbury India, we aspire to empower the next generation of innovators and thought leaders - individuals who will lead with purpose, conquer academic challenges and contribute meaningfully to society.