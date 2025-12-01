IGNOU Opens Re-Registration Window for January 2026 Academic Session- Check Details

Summary Eligible students can complete the process through the university’s official website, ignou.ac.in, until January 15, 2025 IGNOU has advised candidates to stay in contact with their respective regional centres if they do not receive a confirmation email or status update after submitting their forms

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially opened the re-registration window for the January 2026 academic session. Eligible students can complete the process through the university’s official website, ignou.ac.in, until January 15, 2025.

Re-registration is available to learners who are already enrolled in any undergraduate or postgraduate programme offered by the university. IGNOU has advised candidates to stay in contact with their respective regional centres if they do not receive a confirmation email or status update after submitting their forms.

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Steps to Fill

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in Click on the “Re-Registration” link Select “Register Online” from the top menu A login window will appear Enter your username, password, and the captcha code Click “Login” and then continue Choose your course preferences and pay the requisite fee Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

IGNOU continues to streamline its online processes, ensuring flexibility for learners across the country and abroad. Students are encouraged to complete the re-registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.